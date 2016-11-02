Women on Wednesdays: Sexual assault victim advocates seek help to buy important physical exam equipment - VIDEO

The duo of sexual assault victim advocates were joined by peers at East Tennessee State University’s most recent Women on Wednesdays panel, hoping to raise awareness of sexual assault and teaching people how they can help reduce its frequency.

Emmerich is a licensed counselor and program director of the college’s Outreach and Awareness: Sexuality Information for Students, or OASIS. She’s often the first stop for ETSU students who’ve experienced sexual assault.

According the Rape Abuse & Incest National Network, 11.2 percent of all undergraduate and graduate students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation.

These are the numbers the Women on Wednesdays panel is working to reduce at ETSU.

McCook, an associate nursing professor, explained the process sexual assault victims advocates face and what resources are available to help them.

The talk generally followed the title, “It Takes A Village,” and acknowledged the levels of help available to victims, though the speakers said there’s rarely enough help or funding for the programs.

Women’s Studies Program Director Dr. Phyllis Thompson introduced McCook by saying, “If it weren’t for Judy, we wouldn’t have (the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program) here.”

McCook said she hopes the program will be up and running at near full steam in the spring. The on-campus resource for students would be one of only a few hundred in the country.

With McCook’s vision, a staff of six will initially serve as nurses, advocates, counselors and Sexual Assault Response Team members to provide care and support.

In such a careful and traumatic situation as sexual assault, having S.A.N.E. on campus, rather than sending victims to the local hospital, gives them more resources and greater accessibility. This leads to greater access to advocates, law enforcement, crime lab personnel, child protection services and attorneys.

According to the International Association of Forensic Nureses, these professionals are also striving to assure the response to sexual assault victims is patient-centered and compassionate, resulting in a more successful criminal justice response.

McCook emphasized it’s often the last thing on the minds of the victims, but said it’s needed to find and prosecute perpetrators.

“Rape is about power and control, and these rape survivors have lost their power and control,” she said. “(The perpetrators are) in charge.”

While supporting them and making sure they’re in charge of the situation, medical professionals encourage full physical examinations of victims before they shower and unwittingly destroy evidence. To do this, McCook said S.A.N.E.’s program desperately needs a culpascope to help perform important genital examinations. It’s used to photograph and examine areas potentially damaged during sexual assault.

This piece of equipment costs $3,000, which is money McCook said the program currently doesn’t have. Anyone willing to make a donation can contact her at mccook@etsu.edu.

McCook and Emmerich were joined by Ruth Taylor Read, Cindy Humphrey and Mickii Carter on the panel. Taylor Read, who works at ETSU as a program coordinator in the office of professional development, also works with the group Women Matter Northeast Tennessee.

Carter, a former Johnson City mayor, spoke about sexual education and her work with Women Matter, also. Humphrey talked about her work with veterans and the military in regard to masculinity and sexual assault.

To learn more about OASIS, check out www.etsu.edu/students/counseling/sexual_assault.aspx. To learn more information about the Women’s Studies program, go to www.etsu.edu/cas/litlang/wsp.

