West Side Teacher to serve on content and bias review panel

Amanda Righter will represent West Side Elementary and the Elizabethton City School System during the December 2016 Social Studies Item Content and Bias Review in Nashville. Out of more than 100 applications, Righter was selected as one of eight fifth-grade teachers who will serve on the committee of 40.

Righter teaches science and social studies. She said she applied for the position to be a voice for her students. She said she can’t complain about changes if she doesn’t take the time or the steps necessary to help make those changes.

“It is my hope that through participating in the content and bias review, it will have a positive influence over the way I teach social studies,” Righter said. “Social studies is an important subject and one that impacts the future of our country. I feel very strongly that social studies should be taught in the classroom.”

West Side Principal John Wright said Righter is an extremely knowledgeable and effective teacher.

“I’m glad we will have someone like her in Nashville to be an advocate for the needs of our children,” he said. “We are extremely proud that she has been chosen to represent Elizabethton City Schools in this capacity.”