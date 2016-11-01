T.A. Dugger building is 75 years old

T. A. Dugger Junior High School is nestled in a well-established neighborhood amid the natural beauty of lush mountains and rolling hills covered with trees. Rich in tradition, yet ever changing, T. A. Dugger was originally called "City Junior High." The first principal of Junior High on record was W. K. Main, 1924-25.

In August 1925, the announcement of American Bemberg and American Glanzstoff Corporations locating in Elizabethton led to a large influx of families with children to be schooled. By April 1927, the city voted $60,000 in bonds to enlarge its Junior High building by adding eight classrooms, a shop, home economics, library, and a gym/auditorium to seat 1,000.

Overcrowded conditions by 1933 saw the Junior High ’s enrollment escalate to 900, and Elizabethton High School (in a school built to serve 250) jumped to 600 students.

An announcement was made that by 1938, Elizabethton High School would be "dropped from the approved list" unless "a more commodious and suitable high school building" was constructed. The new EHS was constructed at 306 W. E St. during 1939-40. The school moved into the present T. A. Dugger building in August 1941.

During the 1950s, T. A. Dugger Jr. was the school superintendent. In November 1959, at the suggestion of the Junior High School faculty, Principal John Large presented the faculty's wish to the school board to call the City Junior High School "The T. A. Dugger Junior High School." The school board approved the suggestion on January 19, 1960.

This traditional two-story brick building housed Elizabethton High School until 1974. The high school then moved into a new building, and T.A. Dugger Principal Paul Pless, with faculty, moved about 400 students from T.A. Dugger, which was the "Old High School" on Doe Avenue, into the former high school building, 306 W. E St., which to this day is T. A. Dugger Junior High School.