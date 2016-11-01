Kingsport school board wants power to ban photos, videos during meetings

The policy change would allow a ban on taking photos and videos during school board meetings if they would endanger public safety or impede an efficient and orderly meeting. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the third floor Tennessee Room of the Administrative Support Center in the Press Building downtown.

Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True, spokesman for the system, said the policy amendment is recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association and is based on a Tennessee attorney general’s opinion that allows taking photos and videos at meetings to be banned if it “threatens the public safety and welfare or impedes the conducting of efficient and orderly public meetings.”

Because the action is a revision of an existing policy, True said it can and likely will be approved on first and final reading, although he said to his knowledge the board has never had an instance where it would have needed or wanted to enact the prohibition allowed by the draft policy revision. He said the board hasn’t sought to restrict the public or media from taking photos and videos at meetings to the best of his knowledge.

More about the school board’s attempt to limit public and media coverage via the Kingsport Times-News.