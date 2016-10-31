Johnson City mayor pens letters to JCPD, ETSU about Tree Streets fraternities

Recently, after hearing from Tree Streets resident Lisa Orr, Stout said he wrote letters to the Johnson City Police Department’s Chief Mark Sirois and ETSU’s President Dr. Brian Noland about the relationship between all parties.

The content of the letters, and the object of Stout’s efforts, focus on the fraternity chapters being better neighbors.

“They need to understand the rules and be respectful of their fellow neighbors,” Stout said. “If they're going to be in that neighborhood, they have to be mindful and respectful of other people.”

Orr, who said she’s been in this same back-and-forth situation with the fraternities for nearly a decade, said the most recent issue she’s witnessed is the members of the Sigma Phi Epsilon not only being extremely raucous and rowdy, but trespassing across the yards of the neighbors in the early hours of the morning.

“This is as bad as I’ve ever seen,” Orr said. “It’s escalated in the last five years.”

These are residents, she said, don’t want someone to get hurt on their properties.

Orr’s concern lies with her elderly neighbors, who she’s afraid will be retaliated against if they complain about what they’re seeing. She said she experiences a certain level of that every time she speaks out against the fraternities.

The goal of the Tree Streets organization “Southside Neighborhood” — of which Orr is a member — is that the neighborhood’s fraternities are moved onto campus. Of the four that have recently had houses in the Tree Streets, Sigma Phi Epsilon is the only one not coping with suspensions. Lambda Chi Alpha is serving a suspension for hazing, Sigma Chi was serving a suspension for a shooting that took place at their 734 W. Maple St. location and Pi Kappa Alpha, located at 406 W. Pine St., is under interim suspension for having unauthorized parties.

Moving all Greek life to campus is under consideration by ETSU, which has put together a committee to go over how that transition would look. When looking at this move, Dr. Jeff Howard — ETSU’s associate vice president for student engagement — said this is all occurring while the recent issues hit the Tree Streets’ fraternities.

“It’s a very comprehensive process, and we’re talking all of that into consideration,” Howard said.

No timeline has been given, but after looking at those on- and off-campus housing options, they will bring this information back to the local chapters, alumni and national fraternal bodies for consideration.

Recently, the president of Pi Kappa Alpha, Jacob Gooden, provided the Press with a statement in which he said his fraternity did not know why they were placed on interim suspension from ETSU, going on to appeal the decision.

Howard rebutted that he had met with Gooden, their alumni and talked through the range of allegations against Pi Kappa Alpha, and his office is always open to further clarify any and all information related to this investigation.

Howard said they were currently looking into a police report they acquired from this recent event that took place at Sigma Phi Epsilon. Both the president and vice president of communication listed on Sigma Phi Epsilon’s website — Brandon Potter and Daniel Raymond — both did not respond to requests for interviews for this story.

ETSU’s most recent director of fraternity and sorority life in the Division of Student Affairs, Shawn Dowiak, is no longer employed by the university and will be replaced by Leah Adinolfi on an interim basis as the school begin the process of hiring Dowiak’s permanent replacement.

Lt. Scott Carrier, with the Johnson City Police Department, said the Tree Streets neighborhood where the fraternities reside does get increased patrols. This is because of the city’s CrimeMapping data, request for emphasis by members of the community and because of the JCPD’s own reporting.

There is a difference between a call and a report. Any person can call 911, and Carrier assures a police officer responds to every call, but to write a report in a misdemeanor situation, it would mostly require the responding officer to witness the law being broken with his or her own eyes.

In cases where music is too loud, people are being rowdy, or a dog is barking excessively, these problems can be rectified instantly before an officer arrives, thus never getting to the level or being reported officially.

Orr said in compiling the police reports, the fraternities are graded by their behavior. When their worst behaviors are not documented, it’s harder to build the case against their groups.

Orr reiterated that she’s actually a proponent of Greek life, just not what she’s seen in the Tree Streets in recent years.

“I have lived there since I was 5 years,” she said. “I don't think the Greek life population is bad as a whole, or the student population. I like having young people around, I just think there's not mentorship or leadership.”

Like Stout, though, Orr remains hopeful that better days of a sounder neighborhood are ahead.

