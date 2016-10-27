Elizabethton students honored at Bartleby project dinner

The Bartleby project was an entrant in the nationwide XQ Super School Project. There were more than 700 applicants and 10,000 individuals involved in the effort to design a school for the 21st century. Elizabethton’s students received the Student Leadership Award, with a $200,000 prize.

The students discussed their project during the dinner, which was attended by 45 different organizations in the community. The attendance of the organizations was encouraged, because the concept of Bartleby is for students to learn outside the walls of a classroom, solving problems in the real world and gaining experience as well as an education.

Another attendee was Sebastian Turner, director of Special Projects for the XQ Institute. He and a film crew flew in from California for the dinner.

One of the teachers who led the students in the development of the Bartleby Project was Daniel Proffitt. He said the dinner was to celebrate the students and the project. The students who were part of the project were Hannah Bolton, Jordan Bridwell, Tristan Bryant, Haley Burleson, Ellie Decker, Seirra Draper, Cody Dugger, Heather Feuchtenberger, Zoey Foster, Isaac Johnson, Ty Lawson, Talor Lowe, Carlie McKeehan, Zeb Moore, Teveraishe Mushayamunda, Ellana Rangel, Autumn Simerly, Braiden Smith, Hailey Smith, Faith Stout, Tatum Street, Carole Sweely and Isabella White.

One of the teachers who led the students, Alex Campbell, told the audience that the name Bartleby was chosen from a Herman Melville short story “Bartleby the Scrivener.” Campbell said the Bartleby in the story was like the students who were being honored, because both of them stood on the threshold of a new era. Bartleby was working at the start of the Industrial Revolution. Campbell said the students are poised at the start of a technological revolution.

Campbell said the project will begin with two separate classes offered in the initial year. One will focus on service organizations, and students will work to solve a problem in the community, working with the established organizations.

Campbell said the second program is designed for students to learn business. He said the students will develop a business model which they will introduce in the community. Using funds borrowed from the grant, the students will set up the organization and try to create a product or service at a price that would attract customers. The students will pay back the loan from the profits.

The idea developed by the students impressed the people involved in the XQ Super School Project. One of the principal donors is Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of the late Steve Jobs. She said “The Bartleby Super School is comprised of an entire class of students alongside three insightful teachers who deeply invested themselves in rethinking what high school can and should be.”