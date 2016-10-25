TCAT students have saved Elizabethton $100,000

The latest endeavor was to fabricate and install two display cases on the opposite ends of East Elk Avenue in the downtown area. Students spent 10 hours fabricating the display cases and two hours installing them.

One of the signs is on the west end of downtown, near the Tweetsie Trail. The other sign is on the east side of downtown at Riverside Drive. While the labor was provided by the students, materials were provided by the city.

Elizabethton City Manager Jerome Kitchens said he appreciated the work provided by the students.

The work is just the latest project by the live work program. Some of the earlier projects include: the installation of runway lighting at Elizabethton Municipal Airport; fabricating bicycle racks for installation along the Tweetsie Trail; installing a heating and air conditioning system at the Elizabethton High School softball facility and in the Elizabethton City Schools board room; fabricating gates for the Joe O’Brien Baseball Field used by the Elizabethton Twins; and providing repair to buses owned by Elizabethton City Schools.