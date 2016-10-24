Pike problems: Fraternity serving interim suspension; former member faces stabbing investigation

ETSU spokesman Joe Smith confirmed that the fraternity — with a house located at 406 W. Pine St. — is under interim suspension as of last month, having been downgraded after being placed on probation for the prior year.

The school levied the new suspension because unregistered parties were reportedly held at the house while the fraternity was on probation, Smith said.

“The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at East Tennessee State University is currently on interim suspension,” Smith said in a statement for ETSU. “The chapter was initially placed on probation in Sept. 2015 following a report that policies regarding registered parties had been violated. During the period of time the chapter was on probation, additional reports were made that the chapter had violated the terms of probation, and, in Sept. 2016, the chapter was placed on interim suspension. While on interim suspension, Pi Kappa Alpha cannot use campus facilities or hold meetings or host events and is not recognized by the university.

“An investigation into the matter is under way.”

Jacob Gooden, the chapter’s president, provided the Press with a statement on the problems the fraternity is facing at ETSU.

“The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity has remained on interim suspension for over a month and has still yet to be told why,” Gooden said. “When first notified of the suspension on September 23 our chapter was told by a faculty administrator, ‘The basis for this suspension includes various violations of the code of conduct. Information about these violations will be forthcoming.’

“We still have not received any information regarding the allegations. We have since appealed the interim suspension although it was denied. When we asked why the appeal was denied, campus faculty responded by only reasserting that the appeal was denied, again failing to give any reasons why it was denied. We have still not been formally charged with anything. When we cite Tennessee Bureau of Regents Policies and Procedures involving Due Process procedures and other rights afforded to us, they ignore our requests. We hope to have the matters resolved shortly.”

The suspension and dispute with the college come as one of the Pikes’ former members, Samuel B. Cauthren, is under investigation for an alleged stabbing at the Monarch 815 apartments in late September. Cauthren and the unnamed victim were said to have been fighting.

Pi Kappa Alpha confirmed that Cauthren is no longer a member of the fraternity. A separate investigation related to the stabbing is being conducted by the school.

Early last month, the same fraternity faced citations from the Johnson City Codes Division. A fire marshal’s report revealed that, among other code violations, the fraternity’s members had conducted unpermitted construction in their house. Fire Marshal Michael Hill said much of that work had to be torn out, but the Pike house residents were working with the city and making progress on achieving compliance with the city’s codes.

Hill said the city didn’t give chapter members a set time, but they’re moving toward having their requirements in order in approximately one month.

But that’s a smaller issue than not having an ETSU-recognized fraternity altogether if they’re not able to come back from their current suspension. Smith said there’s a wide range of possibilities for what happens next, all depending on the fraternity’s response and handling of the situation.

“This wide range could go from warnings to expulsion,” he said.

Amber Lee, a member of the Southside Neighborhood Organization, said her position remains consistent with the SNO’s take on the fraternities. ETSU has discussed moving the fraternities into a campus setting for years, but little progress has been made on that concept.

“The fraternities have a place in ETSU's culture as a mechanism of turning students into leaders,” she said. “But they do not belong dispersed in the neighborhood. They do great things, and they do really bad things. They need to move on campus.”

Lee, a Johnson City attorney, said 911 calls to the four fraternities that reside in the neighborhood are far more frequent than other residences in the Southside neighborhood.

She said she is scared of what could happen next with the results of these calls, as she said there have been reported sexual assaults, shootings and stabbings related to the fraternities.

“Something even worse is going to happen,” Lee said. “I'm afraid there's going to be a death.”

