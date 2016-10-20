Carter school board approves work ethic diploma

The board also delayed taking action on selling a 7-acre tract of property adjacent to the Watauga Industrial Park until prospective auctioneers can present their ideas on how to subdivide the property.

On the work ethic diploma, Secondary Supervisor Danny McClain said, “It guarantees a job interview. ... Employees say they want graduates with these soft skills. This diploma says to them the student has these soft skills.”

Director of Schools Kevin Ward said the work ethic diploma is a voluntary program that is being done in a regional network. He said the diploma will not only be recognized locally, but also in Unicoi and Sullivan counties. He said the diploma “will help them get their foot in the door.”

On the land sale, Ward said the school board had the opportunity to sell the land as a single unit or subdivide it. He said the board can use the experience of local real estate auctioneers on subdividing the property.

Board member Craig Davis suggested having competing auctioneers present diagrams of the way they propose to subdivide the property. The board approved his suggestion unanimously.

The board will once again discuss the land sale during its Dec. 8 workshop.

The board also began action on fixing a traffic problem taking place at Happy Valley Elementary School that occurs daily when parents attempt to turn into the school parking lot from the Milligan Highway. The fix is expected to cost around $20,000 to $25,000.

The board also noted that new Ford drivers’ education cars have been received and began work on establishing a board policy on the use of the vehicles.