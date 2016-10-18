State technical education leaders meet in Elizabethton

Jerry Patton, director of TCAT Morristown, one of the presenters, told board members that TCAT-Morristown had developed partnerships with Hamblen, Grainger and Hawkins County Schools and secured nearly $2 million dollars in Labor, Education Alignment Program grant funds the past several years.

“The money is being used to place quality equipment into area high schools. Our highest paying jobs are in manufacturing. Many high school students are not aware of the opportunities available to them in manufacturing. By purchasing robotic equipment and other high tech items, more students are pursuing careers in this vital area because the interest was developed at the secondary level,” Patton said.

Patton said another major component of the LEAP grant was incorporating “worker characteristics” into high school curriculums. “Students are made aware of the importance of attendance, attitude, and being drug free,” he said.

David Dykes, automotive mechanical engineer with Mahle Engine Components USA, Inc. in Morristown, in a power point presentation, emphasized the importance of training in technical skills to fill existing and future jobs.

Chelle Travis, assistant vice chancellor for TCATs, told the board that Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology offer training in five major industry clusters. They are Advanced Manufacturing, Architecture and Construction, Transportation, Business, Allied Health and Personal Services.