Joint Washington County committee shows officials headed in different directions on Boones Creek K-8 road

The committee, made of members of the county’s Budget Committee and Board of Education, formed last month to allow the boards to collaborate on school projects paid for using the capital projects fund created in part by a 40-cent tax increase in August.

After members named school board representative Annette Buchanan chair, they realized the two bodies were not on the same page when it came to how vehicles would access the $40-million school once built.

County commissioners and Mayor Dan Eldridge were under the impression that the driveways would connect to a not-yet-built county road to the north of the property branching from Boones Creek Road. But the school board’s contracted architect, Tony Street, has drawn four possible footprints for the school with access onto the existing Highland Church Road.

“Are you — Is he coordinating with (Highway Superintendent) Johnny Deakins on access and new streets needed to get to the new site?” Eldridge asked the school board members. … “Highland Church can’t handle that amount of traffic.”

In Street’s preliminary overhead drawings, driveways for buses and passenger cars, long enough to allow vehicles to be stacked as parents wait to pick up their children, wind from Highland Church to the school’s entrances. The architect presented three such designs to the board of education earlier this month, and is expected to present a fourth at a called meeting on Thursday, when board members hoped to approve one of them.

Moving the access to the other side of the property might require some adjustments, and could potentially delay the project again, some school board members worried.

School board member Phillip McLain said Street told them the right-of-way to the north of the school site was being preserved by property owner Alex Williams to allow access to other portions of his property.

“When we heard the mayor say it would be a county road, it was the first time anyone had ever shared that information with us,” he said.

Joe Grandy, chair of the Budget Committee, said commissioners thought Street told them the right-of-way would allow access to the school at a signalized intersection on Boones Creek Road.

“In discussions with (the Tennessee Department of Transportation), I thought they had agreed to help build a signalized interchange that would support on-and-off traffic to Boones Creek Road without creating a quagmire like we have in Jonesborough,” he said. “Could you make access off Highland Church? I suppose you could, but not without a pretty significant upgrade to that section of Highland Church.”

Grandy said the discussions with TDOT occurred before the current school site was chosen, when the county and school board were aiming to purchase the Youngdale Farm property a few doors down.

At that time, Eldridge and some commissioners were angling to widen and extend Knob Creek Road past the school site, a move that they expected would aid residential development in the area. When the time came for commissioners consider a spending plan and a property tax increase for the school and road projects, the proposal failed, the property was sold to Williams and the school board chose another site.

Though he said no official conversations have taken place, Grandy said he thought TDOT might consider relocating Knob Creek Road to intersect at the spot where commissioners believed the signaled access for the school would be built.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Eldridge also questioned the need for a school large enough for 1,100 students, when the Boones Creek zone currently serves approximately 800.

“The school-aged population countywide is declining,” the mayor said. “Why are we building for 40 percent more than we have in enrollment? Why not build for something around the population we have today, and build it expandable?”

Since the school board designated a new school in the zone as an urgent priority in 2013, members and architect Street have worked under the assumption that it would be built large enough for 1,100 students.

Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said she believed the new school would entice young families to relocate in the area surrounding it, bringing new students to the district and zone.

“When you build a school, you build it for 50 years out,” she said. “There’s so much opportunity for economic growth around the school where it’s being built, we’re going to draw in young families with children. … Where it’s being built is going to be attractive to families, and I think you’ll see enrollment doing nothing but going up.”

Halliburton’s thoughts were similar to those expressed by Eldridge as he advocated for school sites along Boones Creek Road, closer to Jonesborough than the optimal area originally designated by the school board’s master plan.

“We’re not building this school for the last 50 years, we’re building it for the next 50 years,” he said in July, while lamenting delays in the school board’s site selection process. “Why box yourselves into a site that when you build it, it’s already too small? You should consider where the growth and the development seems to be going.”

If anything, Grandy said the discussions Tuesday showed the need for the joint committee.

“To me, it pointed out that we really need to get our arms around this project and see what it looks like,” he said. “I do think it points out that we’re probably not on the schedule we thought we were on, which is unfortunate.”

The committee, upon the recommendation of Dan Eldridge, asked County Commissioner and Director of Finance and Administration Mitch Meredith to calculate how much money will be available for capital projects and at what times.

Eldridge said knowing when funds will be available might help the boards set a realistic timeline for construction for projects in the Boones Creek and Jonesborough school zones.

