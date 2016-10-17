'Dumb and Dumber' filmmaker to speak at Bristol's 'PUSH! Film Festival' this weekend

Bobby Farrelly, of the famous Farrelly Brothers who directed, wrote and helped produce “Dumb and Dumber” and other blockbuster comedies, will be one of the guests of honor and speakers at the PUSH! Film Festival on the Tennessee-Virginia border.

The festival will take place in Bristol’s historic downtown area Oct 21-23, with more than 60 films available for screening, workshops, featured talks — including Farrelly’s — and a cash prize contest to category-winning films.

Traveling to East Tennessee is a first for Farrelly. He shared his excitement in coming to the festival, which is in its second year.

“I'm really excited about the PUSH! (Film) Festival. I'm happy to be coming to Bristol for this, and looking forward to seeing you all (on) opening night,” Farrelly said in a statement. “Some of my films have screened at film festivals before, but never in East Tennessee. All I know about that area is that my friend Johnny Knoxville is from around there.”

Farrelly will talk with students and aspiring filmmakers and media professionals at East Tennessee State University. They’ll meet in the Department of Media and Communication TV studio in Warf-Pickel Hall Friday afternoon before a screening of “Dumb and Dumber,” after which Farrelly will head to Bristol for the festival. The ETSU talk isn’t open to the public, but Farrelly’s talk at the festival is, costing $10 per person. It will take place at The Paramount Center for the Arts.

Along with “Dumber and Dumber,” Farrelly is well known for his projects “Shallow Hal” and “There’s Something About Mary.”

Weekend passes and tickets for the events are available at the event’s website www.pushfilmfest.com.

The theme PUSH! Film Festival will be using relates to its border location between Tennessee and Virginia, and while these selected films did not follow and specific requirements, many of them involve traversing both figurative and literal borders.

Farrelly’s connection to the festival came about through Rusty Sheridan, who is the program director and assistant professor of media and communication at ETSU. Sheridan worked on “Shallow Hal” when it was in production in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since then, he kept in touch with Farrelly and asked him to be a part of PUSH! Film Festival, to which he obliged.

While the festival will be well populated with those in the industry, Sheridan said it’s also very accessible to the general public. Saying film festivals are where the magic of the next best projects are found, with more than 60 films — short and featured films — there’s always something for everyone.

“I’ve never met anybody who doesn’t like films,” he said. “Everybody likes movies.”

For families, the event’s program shows which films are better suited for the younger viewers. An entire portion of Saturday’s schedule is dedicated to family-friendly films.

It’s a great opportunity for filmmakers to have their projects selected and watched at an event like PUSH! Film Festival, Sheridan said.

“Every single film selected was watched by our panel,” he said.

The winners of best short, best feature, best Tennessee film, best Virginia film, best in show and the audience favorite all get $200 cash prizes.

To get a better selection of films, the festival’s organizers waived the submission fee, opening up more opportunities for local filmmakers and students of film.

