EPIC! was implemented in 2009-10 and continues to evolve as a school-wide positive behavior support program, which encourages students to actively practice responsibility, respect and cooperation in their school and in their community.

Ridgeview School celebrated EPIC Week by including special clothing theme days, an EPIC Banner Parade, the fourth-annual “Claws for the Cause” Walk-a-thon and an EPIC Family Night.

For more information, visit www.wcde.org/rves.