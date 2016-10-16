ETSU students receive TAPA Outstanding Student Project award

The students created the Reedy Creek Trail Project Development Plan. The 15-mile trail is designed to stretch from Kingsport to Bristol and will be accessible through 14 trailheads. The trail will connect to the existing Kingsport Greenbelt to create a 25-mile trail across Sullivan County and into Hawkins County.

The students include Ola Adedoyin, Jana Archer, Michelle Bradburn, Jamie Jackson and Mark Patton, who developed the project as part of a research management course taught by Dr. Andy Czuchry and Dr. Moin Uddin.

Czuchry says, “This is an excellent example of the experiential learning component of ETSU’s graduate program in Technology Based Entrepreneurship. Jana and Michelle brought their detailed knowledge of GPS technology to the real-world problem of creating the entire trail.

“Applying the project management risk-mitigation discipline to focus the project scope on the detailed design of the first phase of the trail, while simultaneously ensuring consistency within the larger scope design of the overall trail, students created a learning outcome that must be experienced to fully comprehend.”

The students’ final presentation of the plan was made during a board meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization to Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer, members of his staff, the mayors of Sullivan County and Kingsport, several aldermen and Bristol’s interim planning director.

The plan was created for the Kingsport MTPO and is being used to apply for funding the first 1.2-mile phase of the project.

For more information, contact Troy Ebbert of the Kingsport MTPO at 423-439-2670 or troyebbert@kingsporttn.gov or Uddin 423-439-4164 or uddinm@etsu.edu.