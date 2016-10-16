ETSU’s Dr. Phyllis Thompson researching 18th century home remedies

Using an ETSU Research Development Committee grant, Thompson was able to spend five weeks in London doing research over the summer.

“I rented a very tiny apartment,” Thompson says, “and worked in the archives and manuscripts division of the Wellcome Library, known worldwide as a major source for the study of medical history, and, about a block away, the British Library.

“Both manuscript and reading rooms are heavily used by scholars from around the world during the summer months. It was very exciting to be there and have access to archival materials that are only available in those two repositories.”

The books Thompson sought were not published works but personal, hand-written compilations, often stitched together, pressed between boards and tied with string.

“Women collected recipes for food and medicinal treatments from family and friends,” she said.

“Often called ‘her booke,’ these manuscript recipe collections were kept in the kitchen for easy access since they may contain how to preserve strawberries in one section, drawings to show how to identify a rump roast in cattle carcasses in another and ingredients for making a soothing cough remedy in another.”

Rural women of the time were not only caregivers, but healers.

“Their recipe books provide us a first-hand account of the more practical aspects of how illness was dealt with,” Thompson said, “and examined together with personal letters and journals, illuminate the ethics of care women fostered in rural communities.

“This was a time when illness and death were the norm. Wellness was not expected. But women would hand down from generation to generation the trial-and-error salves, ointments and potions that had worked in the past.”

“These books,” Thompson said, “are a lens into the rich tapestry of the life of the times. I search the margins for scribbled notes and drawings on the books’ leaves that seem to construct a conversation within the book between one generation and the next.

“There is a child’s drawing depicting her mother at work in the kitchen, or a notation next to a recipe for fertility saying ‘Mrs. Patrick tried this, and she had twins,’ for instance.”

Thompson is a native of Western North Carolina, and after teaching in other states and as far away as the American University in Bulgaria, she came to ETSU in 2005.

“I am from Appalachia and I wanted to work with Appalachian students,” Thompson says. “My grandmother in Avery County, North Carolina, had an elementary school education. She always wanted to be a nurse and was a healer to those around her, using medicinal recipes like sassafras tea.

“My grandfather worked in a nursery and knew a great deal about wildflowers and plants. Spending time with them gave me an interest in this research.”

Thompson teaches in the Women’s Studies program and the Department of Literature and Language. She is president-elect of the Southeastern Women’s Studies Association, as well as field editor for British Literature in the “Eighteenth-Century Current Bibliography.”

