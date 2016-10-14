TCAT Elizabethton seeks to place campus in Mountain City

The justification for the request is that such an expansion would support Gov. Bill Haslam’s “Drive to 55” goal for 55 percent of all Tennesseans to hold a certificate or postsecondary credential by the year 2025.

Dean Blevins, director of TCAT Elizabethton said $8.3 million would be needed to renovate and equip the former TVA spec building in the Doe Valley Industrial Park, located at 241 Industrial Park Road in Mountain City. The 50,000-square-foot building would be converted into four shops, four classrooms, a tech foundations lab and an Industrial training lab.

It is estimated that such an extension campus would generate a 35 percent increase in certificates awarded by TCAT Elizabethton toward the Drive to 55 goals. In September 2016, more than 59 students were commuting from their residence in Johnson County to TCAT Elizabethton’s main campus in the Watauga Industrial Park.

The commute from Johnson County takes approximately one hour, as students travel34 miles on curvy, two-lane highways through mountains.

Following an informal survey of local business and industry in Johnson County, TCAT Elizabethton plans to offer a hybrid automotive & diesel program; multi-skill construction trades (residential and commercial wiring, plumbing, carpentry, heating and air conditioning, and industrial maintenance); licensed practical nursing; and administrative office technology, according to Blevins.

“Establishing an extension campus in Mountain City by 2019 is one of the goals in the 2015 Tennessee Board of Regents Strategic Plan, TCAT Elizabethton’s governing body. Representatives of TCAT Elizabethton have meet with local and state governing officials to secure funding to build and operate an extension campus in Johnson County,” Blevins said.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission received $24.25 million to be awarded through a competitive grant process. The Drive to 55 Project Capacity Fund Grant Competition Request for Proposals must be received by THEC in Nashville by Oct. 7.

THEC plans to announce recipients of the grant award on Nov. 17,.