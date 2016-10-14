Science Hill Percussion Ensemble raising funds for prestigious performance trip

The students were recently named one of only two ensembles in the world to perform this year at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention in November.

According to Dan McGuire, director of percussion, the invitation is the highest honor achievable for high school percussion ensembles in the country.

For the international competition, high-school-aged ensembles from France, Germany, Taiwan, Japan and the United States compete for the award.

Percussionists from around the globe, representing regions such as Ghana, Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, South America and the United States will be in attendance at the 2016 convention, which will be held Nov. 11 in Indianapolis.

The Science Hill group is one of the only schools outside of Texas to perform at the annual convention more than once. It is the only school — at either the high school or college levels — from Tennessee to ever do so.

To raise money for the trip, a benefit dinner and concert will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the D.P. Culp Center Ballroom on East Tennessee State University’s campus.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can find them by visiting www.shhspasic.eventbrite.com. Those wishing to make a tax-deductible donation can do so by contacting Dan McGuire at mcguired@jcschools.org.