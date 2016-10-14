Johnson City school official: No need for alarm with slight Science Hill graduation rate dip

The not-so-good news: Science Hill High School’s rate — well above the state average — dropped a little bit from the previous year.

Tennessee now boasts a rate of 88.5 percent of students graduation from high school. Science Hill’s rate is down to 91.5 percent; whereas it reached 91.9 the year before.

Dr. Debra Bentley, the Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of instruction and communication, said though the number dropped in the system’s only high school, there’s no reason for worry.

“There’s no alarm in this,” Bentley said.

Bentley and the school district will have a response to the numbers though, as she said they’ll put their heads together, analyze the information and find out which programs and classes will best fit the needs of the high school’s students.

“We’ll be looking at those individual students and how do we best serve them,” Bentley said.

The education of disabled and minority students in Johnson City will be looked at closely, and Science Hill High School’s Principal Melanie Riden-Bacon will continue to collaborate and communicate with her counterpart at Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport — which is the closest comparable high school in the region.

Many of the counties in East Tennessee also boasted increased graduation rates over the last year.

Carter County bumped up to 88.8, after hitting a mark of 84.2 percent the year before. Greene County also jumped significantly, going from 92.1 to 96.3 this year. Sullivan County increased its graduation rate by 1.3 percent over the course of the year, hitting a mark of 94.7 this year. Washington County — which contains University High School on East Tennessee State University’s campus and both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools, went from 88.8 percent last year, to 90.1 percent this year.

Washington County’s rate breaks down to increases for both Boone and Crockett. Boone went from 88.8 percent last year, to 90.56 this year. Crockett bumped up from 86.7 to 87.74. University School only had one direction it could go from its perch at a 100-percent graduation rate in 2014-15, and it dropped to 98.67.

Kimber Halliburton, director of schools for Washington County, said the county continues to put up strong marks, and much of the momentum we’re seeing is from teaching programs for the rising number of non-traditional students.

Halliburton said a lot of students don’t fit into the cookie-cutter mold of what is considered to be a “high school student.”

Instances where a student might get sick, pregnant, or have to care for a sick family member would affect their ability to attend high school like a normal student, come up frequently, and Washington County’s schools have adapted to get those students through graduation with a diploma. The same can be said about students who have to work more to help support their families.

These students are given options through the Asbury Optional High program, which Halliburton said is growing.

“The Asbury program is a nontraditional program,” she said. “Because not every student functions in a traditional program.”

High school has changed dramatically since Halliburton attended, and students need different consideration than they did before the days of social media, the director of schools said. As long as school systems can evolve over time, she expects more the same positive growth in graduation rates and positive outcomes.

The state of Tennessee has 60 percent of its districts reporting increases in graduation rates.

The statewide good news in regards to high school education drew a positive response from Tennessee’s Education Commissioner Candice McQueen.

“Our schools and districts should be proud of the work they have done to support students on their journeys to and beyond high school graduation,” McQueen said. “High school graduation is a critical step in allowing students to embark on their chosen paths in life. However, as more Tennessee students are earning their diplomas, we must ensure that they are all leaving with the knowledge and skills to be successful in college and the workforce.”

