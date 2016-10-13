Game rescheduled due to backlash over cheerleaders' National Anthem protest in front of VFW guests

Cornell School District Superintendent Aaron Thomas tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Friday night’s game against Shenango will instead be played in the afternoon.

The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post provided a color guard at a Sept. 30 game. An online video of the cheerleaders’ protest at the game sparked outrage and fears of protests at Friday’s game.

Some people accused Thomas of inviting and embarrassing the VFW even though he knew of plans for the protest, which saw most cheerleaders kneel during the anthem.

But Thomas has said he heard only vague rumors of a protest planned for another game and didn’t intend to embarrass the VFW.