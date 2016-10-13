Carter School Board receives report on reading emphasisi

Secondary Supervisor Mike Miller presented Smith’s report. He said Smith was impressed that the students were so cooperative, willing to work and eager to learn.

She also noted that many of the teachers were familiar with the program “and had obviously used the strategies to some degree, evidenced by the responses and reading behavior of the students.”

Smith also said most schedules were organized so that teachers “could focus on the lesson, take notes and form question for the debrief time.”

Among Smith’s recommendations was the importance of providing small group lessons each day for every child in kindergarten and first grade. Another recommendation was the acquisition of more kidney-shaped tables.

Miller said “this is hard work, but it needs to be done.”

Board member LaDonna Stout-Boone, a professional educator, was especially pleased with the report. She said “you are to be commended for doing the hard part first ... this will make everything else easier.”

In other matters, the board continued to discuss the sale of a 7-acre plot of land adjacent to the Watauga Industrial Park in Stoney Creek that had been purchased a few years ago as the site of a proposed middle school. When plans for the school failed to receive the support of the Carter County Commission, the land was no longer needed by the board.

Board attorney John Banks said the board’s next step should be to contract with a real estate agent/auctioneer to make decisions on how to divide up and market the property.

On another physical plant question, the administration is working out plans to make the entrance and exit from the Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot safer and more efficient.