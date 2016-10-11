Ramsey, Powell, Niswonger among choices for ETSU governing body

The appointees to the ETSU board are:

— Janet Ayers, president of the Ayers Foundation;

— Steven DeCarlo, CEO of AmWINS Group, Inc.;

— David Golden, senior vice president, chief legal and sustainability officer and corporate secretary for Eastman Chemical Company;

— Dorothy Grisham, owner/operator of an Allstate Insurance Agency;

— Dr. Linda Latimer, anatomic and clinical pathologist and owner of Mountain Regional Pathology;

— Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of Niswonger Educational Foundation and executive chairman of Landair Transport, Inc.;

— James Powell, founder of Powell Companies and former chair of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission; and

— Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, owner of Ron Ramsey and Associates.

The ETSU governing board is one of six to be appointed by the governor, a result of the governor’s FOCUS Act passed by the General Assembly earlier this year.

“There is incredible momentum around Tennessee’s college enrollment rate, which increased to a historic high of 62.5 percent in 2015,” Haslam said Tuesday in a news release. “With Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect we’ve been successful in increasing access to higher education, but as we change the conversation and culture of expectations in our state we have to ensure our colleges and universities are supported in their efforts to create student success.”

“These six local governing boards will provide more focused support to the institutions as we continue the Drive to 55, our push to have 55 percent of Tennesseans with a degree or credential by 2025,” Haslam said.

Haslam also appoints members to local governing boards for Austin Peay State University, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee State University, Tennessee Technological University and the University of Memphis.

Subject to confirmation by the General Assembly, the board appointments are effective January 16, 2017. If confirmed, board members will undergo orientation and professional development delivered by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. The ETSU board will assume responsibility upon the first called meeting by Haslam.

The six state universities will have increased autonomy with the authority to appoint the campus president, manage the university budget and set tuition, and oversee other operational tasks, according to the governor’s office.