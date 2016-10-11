ETSU names 2016 Midway Honors Scholars

Applicants must have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale at their previous school and must either hold an associate degree or have earned at least 30 credit hours of course work. In addition to gaining admission to ETSU, students must complete a separate application, obtain letters of recommendation, prepare a résumé and submit an essay.

The program provides scholarships covering full tuition and fees for four semesters of study, an honors allowance and the opportunity to apply for a $2,500 award to finance study abroad, a Washington Center internship, a summer research project, or a fifth semester of ETSU course work.

Midway Honors Scholars pursue an enriched curriculum, including a specialized research course and honors thesis.

For further information, visit www.etsu.edu/honors/university/midway.

Among this year’s Midway Honors Scholars are:

TENNESSEE:

Blountville: Gabriel Hobbs will enter ETSU as a junior to study mass communications, with an emphasis on film. He is the son of Allen and Bertie Hobbs of Blountville.

Bluff City: Fred Day is a recent graduate of Virginia Highlands Community College, where he earned an associate degree in education specializing in teacher preparation. A member of Sunrise Baptist Church, he will study history at ETSU. His parents are Patsy and William Gross of Bluff City.

Bristol: Jonna Pickard, daughter of Simeon and Valerie Pickard of Bristol, has transferred from King University and will study art at ETSU.

Dandridge: Jessica Chambers, a graduate of Walters State Community College attended the Governor’s School at ETSU in 2013 to learn about scientific data analysis. She will study psychology at ETSU. Her parents are Steve Chambers of Dandridge and Karen Frazier of Morristown.

Elizabethton: Shawna Burrow, her husband, Robert, and their two children reside in Elizabethton. She graduated from Northeast State Community College with an associate degree in social work and sociology and will pursue a degree in human services at ETSU. She is a member of Beaverview Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, where she teaches Sunday school and children’s church, as well as directing a summer missionary program for children. She is the daughter of Gail Arnold of Elizabethton and the late Jimmy Blevins.

Gray: Lindsay Thayer is a 2016 graduate of Northeast State Community College with an associate degree in early childhood education. During her career at NSCC, she participated in the Northeast State Singers and the Student Tennessee Education Association. She will continue her studies in early childhood education at ETSU and has also receive a Powell Music Scholarship to participate in the choral music program. She is a member of Boones Creek Christian Church where she assists with children’s ministry and was named the pre-school intern for the 2015-2016 academic year. An employee at The Edge Athletics, she coaches the compulsory gymnastics team and teaches recreational classes. In addition, she has given over 250 hours to community service. Her parents are Travis and Penny Thayer of Gray.

Greeneville: Ginny Allen is the mother of three children and a resident of Greeneville. She attended Northwest Mississippi Community College where she participated in Phi Theta Kappa honor society. At ETSU, she is studying in the Interdisciplinary Education program. A long-time volunteer in children’s ministries at Grace Life Church in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, she is the daughter of Leisa Moland of Savannah.

Hillsboro: Dustin Harryman graduated from Motlow State Community College with an associate degree in psychology, and he will continue to study psychology at ETSU. He is the son of Charles and Donna Harryman of Hillsboro.

Jefferson City: Jade Merritt, daughter of Vicki Merritt of Jefferson City, has entered the dental hygiene program at ETSU. She is a graduate of Walters State Community College, where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and honored in Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

Jonesborough: Anna Heath is a graduate of Northeast State Community College and is studying psychology at ETSU. She is the daughter of Matt and Candice Heath of Jonesborough.

Kingsport: Matthew Boyd is studying nursing at ETSU after earning an associate degree at Northeast State Community College, where he was a peer tutor and mentor. A member of Gray United Methodist Church, he is the son of Laura and Scott Boyd of Kingsport. Kyla Faust is a graduate of Northeast State Community College, where she earned an associate degree in criminal justice. She also was vice president of service in Phi Theta Kappa honor society and served as a mentor to Tennessee Promise freshmen in the Keeping Our Promise program. She is the daughter of Linda Faust of Kingsport and Dennis Faust of Mt. Carmel. Emily Hammes has transferred from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and will enter ETSU as a sophomore in the Honors in Discipline student in mathematics. She is studying mathematics and education. The Science Hill High School dance team coach, she is the daughter of Paul and Lynda Hammes of Kingsport.

Oliver Springs: Hunter Bosnick is studying graphic design at ETSU. He is a graduate of Roane State Community College, where he earned an associate degree in criminal justice. During his community college career, he was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the National Honor Society. Among his volunteer activities are work with Habitat for Humanity and Fantasy of Trees, a fundraiser for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. In addition, he has served as a mentor for First Robotics, a competition among high school students to create game-playing robots. He is the son of Charlene Rizzo of Oliver Springs.

Piney Flats: Chelsi Crockett is studying mass communications with a concentration in advertising and public relations. The daughter of Chuck and Denise Crockett of Piney Flats, she is a graduate of Northeast State Community College, where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and named Most Outstanding Student by the Speech Communication Department. She attends Calvary Church in Johnson City and has volunteers with Sullivan County Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Tullahoma: Caitlin Tripp, daughter of Paul and Cynthia Tripp of Tullahoma, earned an associate degree in history from Motlow State Community College, where she was named National Collegiate Honors Council Student of the Year for a two-year institution.

OTHER STATES:

New Jersey: Cape May Court House: Jessica Heacock will study interior design and business management at ETSU. A graduate of Atlantic Cape Community College, she is starting her own business making soaps and scrubs. She is a Vacation Bible School and nursery volunteer at First United Methodist Church and Ocean City Baptist Church. Her parents are Henry and Diane Heacock of Cape May Court House, New Jersey.

North Carolina: Newland: Sarah Dellinger, daughter of Jeff and Rena Dellinger of Newland, North Carolina, is studying biology at ETSU. She is a graduate of Mayland Community College, where she served as a tutor and lab assistant. A member of Henson Creek Baptist Church, she has volunteered at the Avery YMCA and Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Virginia: Gate City: Abbigail Leonard, daughter of Tracy and Michael Leonard of Gate City, Virginia, is studying mass communications at ETSU. Hillsville: Kelly Lundy is a 2016 graduate of Wytheville Community College, where she was a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society. She is studying exercise science at ETSU. Her parents are David and Leslie Lundy of Hillsville, Virginia.