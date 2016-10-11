Central students read 16,000 books, hold celebration

Students were rewarded Friday for all their hard work reading the mountain of books. Students and teachers were treated to a day of fun at the school.

The morning began with a visit from the ETSU Buccaneer athletes and Bucky, the mascot. Enthusiastic students got to meet and greet the team members and pose for photos.

Following the athletes, the kickoff returned to its main theme of reading. Anita Peters of the Johnson City Books-A-Million store attended the event to not only help supply rewards for the school’s top readers, but to present a book to each student in the school. Books-A-Million held a fundraiser for the school last summer.

The students were also treated to an outdoor lunch, outside game stations, visits from the Central Volunteer Fire Department, Menchie’s of Johnson City, Austin Peters, Bojangles’ and David Miller of WBEJ Radio, who interviewed students on the air. The day ended with a rousing appearance by the Happy Valley High School band, who entertained the students with music from the “Shrek” soundtrack.

“The day was a spectacular one for everyone involved,” Taylor said. “Our principal, Terry Morley, and all the teachers, staff and PTO of Central feel blessed by our wonderful students who work so hard to earn a day to celebrate learning.”