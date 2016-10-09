Kingsport man hopes political decisions don't influence public education

Art, architecture, mathematics, philosophy, science and other schools of thought would not be where they are today without the worldly influence of people from the massive faith group.

And after properly covering developments from the Golden Age of Islam and providing context of the religion, including its basics tenants, texts and principles, Abdul-Karim believes this is where Islamic education should end in the public school.

The practicing Muslim from Kingsport extends Christianity, Judaism and the world’s other prominent faiths the same respect and time.

But any kind of specific prayer or indoctrination from any religions should not be allowed in the public sphere, he says.

The United States’ founding fathers got it right in the U.S. Constitution, Abdul-Karim said, specifically citing the Establishment Clause in the First Amendment, which prohibits Congress from establishing a national religion.

He said a recent backlash against Islam from parents and school board members in Sullivan County was misguided.

According to the Kingsport Times-News, Michelle Edmisten protested the zeroes her daughter received after opting out of the Islamic portion of seventh-grade social studies. A month after her initial complaint to the Sullivan County Board of Education, board member Mark Ireson asked that the district do away with the Pearson textbook in question “because it does not represent the values of the county.”

“I don't think that would be a reasonable course of action for her to do,” Abdul-Karim, who converted from Christianity to Islam in 2014, said of the concerned parent. “Muslims have contributed so much to our society. As a pragmatic standpoint, we should educate children of all faiths.”

He went on to warn of the possible negative consequences of skipping over portions of basic world history.

“Opting her child out of it is actually pretty dangerous for her child, possibly creating problems for her later in life,” he said. “It's basic stuff. There's no need to go in-depth.”

Abdul-Karim said it would be a similar situation if a child opted out of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the phrase of “One nation under God,” which wasn’t in the original version of the text. He said he agrees that religious indoctrination is encroaching into children’s lessons, but disagrees on which religion that is.

“Religion has been forced down our kids’ throats, and it's been Christianity,” Abdul-Karim said. “What would a Jewish student in these classes think?”

Earlier this year, Jonesborough state Rep. Matthew Hill introduced a religious indoctrination bill that tackled this subject head on. The Republican lawmaker told The Tennessean he wasn’t opposed to teaching religion, but to indoctrination and proselytization.

The new law requires local school boards to draft and set policy by next school year on how religion should be taught in school.

Members of the Johnson City Board of Education did not respond to requests for comment on the new requirements. Dr. Debra Bentley, Director of Instruction and Communication for Johnson City Schools, said this topic has come up in the city schools, but she hasn’t taken any calls recently.

Washington County Board of Education member David Hammond said he was looking into this matter.

“The Tennessee School Board took a step in the right direction last month when the decision was made to cover the basics but not get into the religions’ history,” he said via email. “However more needs to be done to safeguard against romanticising (sic) other nations and religions. I don't have a problem with touching on other beliefs but at appropriate age. I also believe the parent should have the right to opt their child out of certain material.”

According to the Public Broadcasting Service, the biggest educational contribution made by Muslims has been in the realm on mathematics, where the superiority of Arabic numerals, versus previous mathematic systems, was very apparent. To avoid teaching this, and other Islamic contributions, would be bad for an overall education, Abdul-Karim and other proponents of world history say.

This all comes at a time when Sullivan County’s Board of Education considers a possible opt-out option for students who wish to not learn about Islam. Tennessee is in the middle of a review period for educational standards, which can be found at the Tennessee Education Standards Review section of the Department of Education’s website.

The review window ends on Oct. 28, from which the Standards Recommendation Committee, tasked with compiling the responses, will make the ultimate recommendation to the Tennessee State Board of Education. The latter group is responsible for reviewing academic standards every six years.

New standards will go into effect for the 2019-20 school year.

