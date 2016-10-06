Washington County school board considers construction management firm

Jamie Spencer, partner in Nashville’s Hewlett Spencer Inc., again visited the board’s regular meeting Thursday, and again delivered the company’s maximum price gaurantee.

“With us, you have one contract, and you have one guarenteed maximum price,” he said. “You know from the day you put a shovel in the ground what the school will be and how much it will cost. Every time we’ve come in under budget and on time.”

Hewlett Spencer, on top of a management fee, receives a portion of any budget surplus at the end of construction. Spencer said the breakdown is negotiable, but the firm usually keeps 20 percent of the surplus and returns 80 percent to the funding bodies.

“We are essentially a watchdog for the taxpayers’ money, we treat that money like it's ours,” he said. “If it does go over, it comes out of our pocket.”

But none of the firm’s 95 projects have ever gone over budget, he said.

The contractual relationship differs from the usual architect-run model, in that architects usually collect more in fees when projects run over.

The board’s chosen architect would still be used, but would be under Hewlett Spencer. The firm would write building specifications and bid out jobs to contractors on its own.

Johnson City architect Tony Street, who has designed and built several schools for the district and is designing the Boones Creek school, posed questions about the quality of the company’s work.

“You’ve talked a lot about price, but what about the quality?”

Spencer said the construction manager works according to the board’s direction and approval, and an independent inspecting engineer, paid by the school board, would be responsible for verifying the quality of the work and giving regular reports to the board.

Unforeseen expenses would be paid for with a contingency fund, usually 5 percent, and anything above that would come from Hewlett Spencer’s coffers, although, he repeated, that has never happened.

Street said he wouldn’t say he’s never submitted a change order on a project, but the projects he’s done in the past for the school district have been delivered on budget and on time.

Should the board decide to hire a construction manager, the district would be required to issue a request for proposals and consider bids from any firms answering the request.