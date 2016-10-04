Youngest students to visit Carter County's Drop Farm this month

The Drop Farm is a family-owned farm that has become a partner in an innovative effort with the Carter County School System to provide students with a chance to learn agriculture and other outdoor subjects while visiting a working farm.

Debbie Madgett, with the school system, said all pre-kindergarten and Head Start classes in Carter County will be attending classes on the farm on Oct. 13-14 and 17-18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. High school students who are members of the Future Farmers of America and SAE will be hosting the classes.

Among the things the tour will cover include a visit with farm animals, crafts with pumpkins, and a story time rendition of “A Day on Grandpa’s Farm.”

Trips to the farm by the school system’s youngest students are just one of the activities the system conducts on the farm. The farm is the home of Unaka High School’s Supervised Agricultural Experience program. Agriculture students are raising livestock and growing crops on the farm. The livestock will be processed by Unaka’s meat-processing students. The meat and the crops will be made available to charitable groups and food banks in the area.

In 2015, the collaboration donated 500 pounds of food and was selected as a Best Practice in Career and Technical Education by the Tennessee Department of Education.