Tennessee Promise sign up to be held at TCAT Elizabethton

The college is located at 426 Tenn. Highway 91, across from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in the Watauga Industrial Park.

Through Nov. 1, students may also apply online for the scholarship at Apply@TNPromise.gov.

“We are pleased with the turnout of students using the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect grants for two years of free tuition to attend TCAT-Elizabethton after all financial assistance has been applied,” school Director Dean Blevins said. “It is in line with Gov. Bill Haslam’s Drive to 55, where 55 percent of Tennesseans will hold a certification or postsecondary credential by the year 2025.”

TCAT-Elizabethton offers 11 full-time training programs on campus that may be completed in 12 to 20 months. The college is governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents and accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education.

For additional information, call 423-543-0070 or visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu.