Storyteller Kim Weitkamp stops by Ashley Academy on way to Jonesborough festival - VIDEO

And it always was, with the teacher using the fictional character of her nephew, Julius, as a vehicle through which she taught various subjects and values, whether the schoolchildren knew they were learning or not.

Now Weitkamp is an internationally known and sought-after storyteller and speaker. In town for the this weekend’s National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Weitkamp stopped by Ashley Academy Tuesday to do what she does best: tell stories and inspire youths to fulfill their potential.

Weitkamp said she’d love to see more funding resources being put on the arts, and especially storytelling. Storytelling, she argues, is the best vehicle a teacher can use to teach any student, regardless of the subject.

“You always have the money for the stuff you want,” Weitkamp said.

The Ohio-based orator is often called upon to speak to large groups of people in corporate settings for the same reason she speaks to students, to help teach communication skills.

“A story unites an idea with an emotion,” she said.

This makes it easier to remember. This can be applied to language arts, but also makes it easier to remember statistics.

Fourth-grade teacher Scott McIlquham is the reason Ashley Academy brought Weitkamp in, and her peer storytellers Andy Offutt Irwin and Bill Lepp over the last two years, too. McIlquham puts an emphasis on the storytelling process in teaching his students, and because of it they’ve flourished under him.

While it can’t be quantified, the teacher said his students are inspired by the storytellers they see.

The school’s headmaster, Ramona Harr, is on board for this kind of teaching. She and McIlquham sat in on Weitkamp’s performance for the pre-kindergarten students Tuesday morning, making gestures along with the kids.

McIlquham said a class requirement is having students write for at least 15 minutes a night. Often times this is with some kind of prompt. Through their own work on storytelling, the teacher asks the students to get stories from their parents and grandparents. McIlquham said the results are sometimes breathtaking. He finds himself scratching his head in amazement, asking how they came up with some of the stories they write.

Because his students are so grade-driven, one of the hardest lessons McIlquham teaches is that when you are asked to use your imagination, there isn’t always a right answer.

“What’s the right answer?” he asks. “There isn’t one, necessarily.”

His instructions are pretty clear, as long as that 15-minute mark is hit.

“Go home and enjoy writing,” he said.

And they do, only to return every Friday to read aloud what they’ve come up with through the week.

You can learn more about Weitkamp, along with information about her social media platforms at www.kimisfunny.com.

