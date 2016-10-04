Sullivan County school board member calls for removal of textbook over Islamic history content

At the end of the meeting, Ireson made a motion to remove the Pearson textbook immediately “because it does not represent the values of the county.”

“I will not give up this fight,” said Bluff City Middle School parent Michelle Edmisten, the sole public commenter. “Right this wrong tonight.”

However, after Ireson’s motion, school system officials said there is a textbook removal policy, 4.403, in place that is to be followed, including the parent filling out a form and the formation of a committee on the matter, and that the matter could be addressed at a future called board meeting.

Joe Cerone, who brought up the Pearson textbook at last month’s meeting, signed up to speak Monday, but Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes did not allow that because, he said, Cerone lives outside Sullivan County, in the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport. BOE Policy does not mention residency requirements for public comments but says the board can decline commenters. Cerone, after the meeting, said the board could suspend or abolish the textbook policy and said he has property being renovated in Sullivan County.

“My child's personal religious beliefs were violated,” said Edmisten, adding that her seventh grade daughter took zeros on the section on Islamic history after a teacher didn’t allow her to opt out of the curriculum and standards and do alternative studies. “Those are zeros that we proudly took and we will not compromise.”

In remarks that drew applause, she called for removal of the book and to “stand with the moral compass” upon which she said the United States was founded and to “take back our families, schools and our country.”

