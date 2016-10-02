Lee making a difference at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton

“I was going to school at J.J. Kelly High School in Wise County, Virginia,” Lee said. “I was married to my high school sweetheart, Samantha,” he said. A baby was on the way and the future father knew he needed to find a better-paying job than most young in people in Wise found.

When he graduated in 1998, Lee enrolled at a Nashville technical college. He completed the 24-part automotive and diesel mechanics course in only 12 months. He then began a successful career at Middle Tennessee Ford before moving closer to home, as a line technician at Friendship Ford in Bristol. That was followed by a move and promotion to assistant service manager at Tri-Cities Nissan. Then it was on to Bill Gatton Acura in Johnson City.

Lee had a lot of experience in automotive and diesel maintenance, but he also remembered how the education and skills he had acquired at a young age and wanted to help other young people

“Instead of just earning a minimum wage flipping burgers, a young person can start making a good living after completing a course in automotive technology or diesel-powered equipment technology,” Lee said. But he also knew it was important for young men and women to learn more than just repair the most modern engines, they must also learn how to keep current in the fast changing technology.

That interest led Lee to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton seven years ago. “I took over a great program in diesel-powered equipment taught by Bill Bright.” He labored for the next six years, turning out some of the most knowledgeable automotive and diesel technicians in the region.

But Lee’s interest in preparing students for a changing future led him to find partnerships with several companies. One of his earliest ones was with nearby Snap-on Tools, an association that has continued to flourish. Other partnerships were formed with Daimler Trucks North America and with Chrysler.

Lee’s efforts to help young people came just as Gov. Bill Haslam was starting the “Drive to 55” to issue post secondary certificates to 55 percent of the adult population by the end of the decade. The state also initiated the Tennessee Promise program, which offers two years of tuition-free community or technical college to Tennessee high school graduates beginning with the Class of 2015. At the other end of the spectrum, the state initiated the Tennessee Reconnect program to help adults complete a postsecondary degree or credential.

At the national level, Lee became involved with the National Coalition of Certification Centers, an alliance of post secondary schools and industrial corporations to support new and emerging technology skills in transportation and other sectors.

TCAT-Elizabethton quickly became a leader in the NC3 program. In 2014, the school reached the top of the national list for issuing the most NC3 certifications. That has continued. In a race for a spot in the Top Ten among schools issuing certifications, the program’s national website lists Elizabethton as being in fourth place this year, with 586 NC3 certifications issued.

But even that was not quite good enough for Lee. He began programs to train the trainers.

“When I teach, I can make a difference for 20 to 25 people in the classroom,” Lee said. “when trainers are brought in, you can multiply those 20 to 25 students. Hundreds can be helped.”

As a result, TCAT-Elizabethton is now one of only five Train the Trainer programs in the nation.

“We have trainers coming here from as far away as Alaska,” Lee said.

With the importance of NC3 continuing to grow at the school, Lee has been given a new title — SkillsUSA coordinator.

Dean Blevins, TCAT-Elizabethton’s director, recognizes the contribution Lee is making. He said the college “has come to realize the importance of industry recognized certifications to our employers. In doing so, we embraced the need to provide these certifications to our students while they are enrolled in the various technical training programs offered by the institution, but we also recognized the need to go out into the workplace and provide these certifications to incumbent workers already employed in the field.

“For us to accomplish this task, we needed to identify one of our best and brightest instructors willing to embrace the National Coalition of Certification Centers model for delivery of the training and certification,” Blevins said. “John Lee has stepped up to this challenge and went above and beyond and participates on a national stage for the certifications we deliver not only in our region, but around the country. John Lee’s expertise in certification instruction and presentations are requested from as far away as Linn-Benton Community College in Lebanon, Oregon, and West-MEC College in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I believe the NC3 certification model has developed John Lee into a world-class instructor as he continues to hone his knowledge of the subject matter and his skills for delivering the information,” Blevins said. “During the 2015 year, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton awarded the most NC3 certifications of any training provider in the nation, a very prestigious accomplishment only achieved through the hard work of John Lee.”

Lee has come a long way from the days when he was a married high school senior, searching for a way to support a family.

Lee soon saw these two areas come together when the school became a Snap-on certified regional training center.