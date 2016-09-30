Gorilla-masked student no longer enrolled at ETSU

An ETSU spokesman confirmed Friday that Rettke was no longer enrolled at the university, but because of privacy law, the spokesman said he could not indicate whether the freshman had withdrawn from classes or left by other means.

Rettke generated a stir on campus Wednesday when he showed up at a Black Lives Matter rally barefoot, wearing overalls and a gorilla mask and toting bananas and rope. The demonstrators remained calm through the face-off, and Rettke was eventually escorted from the Borchuck Plaza by campus police.

He was later charged with civil rights intimidation and arraigned Thursday in Washington County Sessions Court. The Hendersonville resident is due back in court for a status hearing Nov. 9.

Some sites had reported that Rettke intended to withdraw from ETSU after receiving copies of text messages he allegedly sent to a friend.

In a statement released Thursday evening, Rettke’s attorney, Patrick Denton said, “Mr. Rettke deeply regrets the unfortunate events leading up to his arrest yesterday and understands the negative perception of his speech and actions. He respects the rights of those in the 'Black Lives Matter' movement to peacefully demonstrate in furtherance of their message in the spirit of the First Amendment.”

Denton’s statement continued, “That being said, despite what many may feel was objectionable behavior, Mr. Rettke has the same Free Speech protections as those in the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Above all, he did not intimidate or attempt to intimidate anyone during this incident. Accordingly, we look forward to defending his rights in a court of law. He asks for privacy and space for his family during this difficult and emotionally-trying time."

After seeing information about a Black Lives Matter rally on a social media app, Rettke went to a store to buy rope to tie to bananas "in an attempt to provoke" protestors at the event, according to a court document. Rettke, 18, also saw a gorilla mask at the store and decided to buy it as well, according to a his arrest warrant.

The encounter between Rettke and police was caught on Johnson City Press camera as he was being detained. An officer walked Rettke over to a bench nearby and made him take off the mask.

Saying Rettke's actions "go against the values of our university where people come first and all are treated with dignity and respect," the university placed Rettke on interim suspension Wednesday. An internal student-conduct investigation was underway.

Wednesday’s incident inspired a larger campus Black Lives Matter rally on Thursday, as hundreds of supporters gathered in a circle around the plaza’s fountain, which is dedicated to the first black students to integrate ETSU.

Rettke is free on a $10,000 bond while his case is pending. The statute under which Rettke is charged states the civil rights violation he allegedly committed is a Class D felony. A conviction on that charge carries two to four years in prison.