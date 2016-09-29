Support grows after civil rights intimidation arrest at peaceful ETSU Black Lives Matter rally - PHOTO GALLERY

The group met in the school’s Borchuck Plaza, where freshman Tristan Rettke was unmasked and led away by Public Safety officers the day before. Rettke was released from jail on a $10,000 bond early Thursday and was arraigned in the afternoon. He was scheduled to appear again in court on Nov. 9.

Watch video of Rettke’s arrest here:

What was only 10 sign-carrying demonstrators on Wednesday morning had blossomed into a massive circle of supporters, with more than 100 members, by Thursday afternoon.

ETSU President Brian Noland walked around the circle and shook the hands of the demonstrators and their supports, stopping to hug a few and lend his praise.

Noland questioned if he, at 18 years old, would have been able to carry the level of restraint and grace that the peaceful protesters showed when being antagonized by their attempted provocateur.

“I just want to say thank you to our students and I’m proud in the manner in which they carried themselves,” he said. “I spoke a lot yesterday about the values of the university, that people come first and are treated with dignity and respect. You saw the best of the values of this university reflected in the students who were part of the demonstration yesterday afternoon in the face of a very different set of values.”

The previous day, Noland announced that Rettke was placed on interim suspension because his actions went against the values of the university.

Noland and ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith said they didn’t have any updates about Rettke, but said an internal student conduct investigation was underway.

ETSU faculty and staff, along with members of the community, helped grow support for the Black Lives Matter group overnight after the racially-charged provocation. Locked arm-in-arm, with many holding signs mentioning issues facing the black community, the protesters quietly stood in protest.

Like Noland, Laura Terry — Director of the Multicultural Affairs on campus — spoke about the demonstrators’ powerful non-reaction.

“Sometimes not reacting is better than reacting,” Terry said. “It’s very hard not to give into provocation, but they did it. I was so impressed with the students. They made us so proud.”

Terry said Michael Brown Sr., father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was shot by earlier this year by Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren Wilson, will be speaking on ETSU’s campus on Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. Brown is expected to talk about similar topics that were discussed in Borchuck Plaza.

Protestor Alaana Patterson’s t-shirt read “Unapologetically Black.” She was part of the demonstration, and was willing to talk with interested passersby about the issues faced by members of the black community.

Patterson agreed with Terry’s call to resist reacting when provoked. She said maintaining peaceful protest best progresses the important conversation.

“You can’t always fight fire with fire,” Patterson said.

She said there’s a lot of misinterpretation in the Black Lives Matter message.

“Of course all lives matter, but right now, we need help, because we’re the ones whose lives are at stake.”

ETSU professor Patrick Cronin came out to support the protestors’ cause. He took looped arms with his peers around the fountain.

“I’m here because I’m in full support of Black Lives Matter,” the professor of theater said. “We’ve had too many unarmed black men being shot dead.”

Cronin said what Rettke did was “absolutely a hate act.”

