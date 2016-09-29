City school board begins search for new superintendent

Dr. Richard Bales — the person who currently holds that position — announced at the August school board meeting that he was going to be retiring from his position after 12 years, and the Board of Education officially began the process of finding his replacement Thursday evening.

In a conference call with Randy Bennett and Tammy Grissom of the Tennessee School Board Association, members Kathy Hall, Tom Hager, John Hunter and Sheila Cox spoke about the process, while Dr. Richard Manahan joined the call remotely. School board member candidate Stacie Torbett was also present for the call.

In bringing in the TSBA to be a part of the process of advertising, narrowing and presenting superintendent candidates for the board’s ultimate decision, the cost is between $6,500-$11,000, depending on the services offered.

Grissom and Bennett described that process to the board members. The main difference between the search option plans would be the involvement of more community meetings.

Hall said she was leaning to go with that option, because of the current board’s priority to get community stakeholders involved in the school system.

With the next school board meeting scheduled for Oct. 10 at 7 p.m., Hall and her fellow present members said they would vote on which plan to go with in regard to choosing the next director of schools.

After the Nov. 8 election, in which three new members could be elected to the board, the entity will move ahead fully with the process of finding Bales’ replacement. Current chairman Tim Belisle is the only incumbent member running to retrieve his seat, with four other outside candidates vying for two more spots.

Hall said she would love to see the candidate selected by April.

Bennett said because applications for this position are public record, his experience is that candidates wait until the last minute to submit their applications and materials so as not to cause disruption around any position they would be holding at the time.

Manahan suggested that because of the strength of Johnson City and its school system, the secret might be out on the job market that they were seeking a new superintendent.

Grissom verified that she’d already had several interested people inquire about the position.

