Gorilla mask and bananas: Racially charged Black Lives Matter face-off at ETSU - PHOTOS/VIDEO

Sophomore Jaelyn Grimes, president of the school’s rugby club, was carrying a sign that read, “Black Lives Matter (is not equal to) All Lives Don’t” when the man approached him.

Grimes described his strategy for keeping calm and delivering the message he and his peers sought to share.

“Of course, it's hard to stay calm because they're doing it because they know they can get under you skin,” Grimes said. “You've just got to have thicker skin and be the bigger person and just show that ignorance is not going to override your ability to be calm.

“Because being calm is a lot more difficult than reacting the way they want us to react, which is in a violent stereotypical black way. But we're not all like that.”

Grimes helped counsel some of his peers on not allowing the disrupting party to get a rise out of them. Their mission was clear: to engage with other students about the issues black communities face that are not being experienced by non-minorities communities.

