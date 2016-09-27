Elizabethton teachers to lecture at regional event

The two teachers are Rachel Campbell and Kristen Cannon. Their program is titled “Phonics Fun; Research-Based Pracitices for Emergent/Early Readers.” The program will be presented at the conference, which will be held at the Wellmont Regional Center for the Performing Arts.

The presentation will address the positive impact of phonics instruction in the primary classroom using resources like word sorts, word families and other practical strategies. They will also demonstrate how to engage students in whole and small group instruction time.

“We have learned so much from teachers at conferences like this, so we wanted to share what works for us and hopefully give others some new strategies to take back to their students,” Cannon said.

Their presentation is based on research and practices that have been successful in their classrooms. Cannon said they applied to speak and were selected from a pool of applicants around the region.