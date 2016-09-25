US News ranks Milligan among top regional universities in the South

Because of the reclassification, U.S. News & World Report now ranks the college in a higher category among the top regional universities in the South, positioned at No. 22 in the magazine’s 2017 “Best Colleges” report, released today. In addition, Milligan ranked No. 4 in the “Great Schools, Great Prices” among regional universities in the South. Milligan has been ranked for many years among U.S. News’ best regional colleges in the South for quality and value.

Other recent accolades include:

•Washington Monthly named Milligan among the top 20 master’s universities in the nation, which examines what colleges are doing for their students and the public good.

•Christian Universities Online moved Milligan up to No. 15 in its “50 Best Christian Colleges and Universities” ranking for 2017, measuring personal attention to their students, selectivity, readily available financial aid and overall student satisfaction.

•BestColleges.com, partnering with HigherEducation.com, ranked the college as the No. 2 best four-year college in Tennessee, behind No. 1-ranking Vanderbilt University, based on academic quality, affordability, admissions and graduation rates, retention and the student experience.

“I’m deeply honored that our progress as an institution, reflected by this new master’s-level classification, continues to be recognized in these recent national rankings,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “Milligan strives for high quality and affordability, all while championing our core values of scholarship, community and faith.”

Milligan’s “Great Schools, Great Prices” No. 4 ranking is based on the college’s ratio of academic quality to price, need-based aid and percentage of need-based scholarships and grants that offset total cost. The higher the academic quality and the lower the actual cost, the better the deal, according to U.S. News. The college’s “A+ Schools for B Students” inclusion was based on the overall performance ranking and average freshman retention rate.

The most complete version of U.S. News’ exclusive new rankings, data, tables and lists — including extensive statistical profiles for each school and a search tool to enable prospective students and parents to find the college that best fits their needs — is available online at www.usnews.com/colleges.

Learn more about Milligan at www.milligan.edu.