Tusculum College receives 2016 Veteran Reconnect grant

The THEC grant is part of the State of Tennessee's larger efforts to support and encourage adult learners, many of whom are veterans, studying at Tennessee institutions.

The most recent round of the Veteran Reconnect program, which was awarded through a competitive proposal process, aims to build on proven practices to support veterans on campuses and will provide funding for a 22-month grant period.

“This grant will allow us to move forward with plans for expanding our reputation for being a veteran-friendly institution,” said Dr. Nancy B. Moody, president of Tusculum College. “We want to provide a wide range of services to a growing number of veterans and their dependents that will insure college and career success on a much larger scale than currently possible. In recent years, the enrollment of military veterans at Tusculum College has significantly increased and we see that trend continuing.”

Tusculum College will use Veteran Reconnect funds to develop, create and hire the position of Director of Veterans Affairs. In addition, the college will enhance the services of its Veteran Education Program by providing veterans with streamlined enrollment, promotion of student veteran resources, financial advisement, implementation of faculty and staff training to increase awareness of veterans' needs and workforce partnerships.

"Every student enrolled in college has a unique set of needs and that is especially true for veteran students," said THEC Executive Director Mike Krause. "Veteran Reconnect is assisting veterans on Tennessee campuses to both connect with their campus and with their fellow servicemen."

The programs funded through Veteran Reconnect will increase campus services for student veterans and provide veteran-specific resources, such as the expansion of campus veteran centers or professional development for faculty and staff on the specific needs of students with military experience.