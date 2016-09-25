Tusculum College receives $100,000 Tusculum First gift from Eastman Credit Union

The gift will assist with the construction costs of the new 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Meen Center for Science and Math. The gift also helps to bring the Tusculum First campaign to more than $23.3 million in commitments.

“The new center will enhance academic programs with the goal of graduating students who will strengthen the capacity of the people of Appalachia to compete in the global economy through STEM education,” said Heather Patchett, vice president of institutional advancement at Tusculum College. “Strengthening STEM education requires engaging instruction from learned and innovative faculty in a flexible and well designed facility.”

The Ronald H. and Verna June Meen Center for Science and Math will replace Tredway Hall, long known as Science Hall, on the Tusculum College campus as the home of science and math. Tredway was constructed in 1928 for a much smaller student population, at a time when scientific research and instrumentation was much different.

"We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to this great facility. With a new branch in Greeneville, it’s important to us that you realize our dedication and desire to support the growth of Greene County," said ECU President and CEO Olan O. Jones. "I think it will be."

Jones explained that he is supportive of Tusculum College as a member of their Advisory Board, and that the Meens for whom the building is named were long-time ECU members.

According to Patchett, in spite of the limitations of the current building, science majors at Tusculum College have gone on to successful and distinguished careers in scientific research, health-related fields. “Our students have been admitted to first-rate graduate and professional programs and have contributed to the body of knowledge in their chosen profession. They have made discoveries that have improved lives and have saved lives thanks to the quality education received from dedicated professors at Tusculum College.”

The new Ronald H. and Verna June Meen Center for Science and Math will also bring changes to the teaching of math and the sciences at Tusculum College. More spacious classrooms will accommodate students comfortably, with ready access to technology. Labs will incorporate the latest instrumentation and safety features. With additional labs, all students will have the opportunity for hands-on experiences in scientific research.

Tusculum First is designed to address the college’s areas of greatest need including a new center for science and math, growth of academic programs, endowed scholarships, student life improvements, technology, an environmental resources and facilities center and support to the Tusculum Fund.