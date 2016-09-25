Tusculum College named Best Bang for the Buck College

Additionally, Tusculum was named 78th among all colleges and universities that offer master’s degree programs.

Washington Monthly rates institutions based on three criteria: social mobility, research and civic engagement. The ranking also includes colleges that are doing the best job of helping students attain marketable degrees at a reasonable cost.

Earlier this year, Tusculum College was ranked among the top colleges in the State of Tennessee in the first-ever rankings of American colleges and universities by The Economist.

“There are so many considerations when choosing a college home,’ said LeAnn Hughes, vice president of enrollment management and marketing and director of the Graduate and Professional Studies program at Tusculum College. “Considering value is a critical component. When you choose Tusculum College, it is an investment you make in the rest of your life.”

Hughes added 75 percent of recently surveyed alumni reported obtaining a position in their field of study within nine months of graduation. Additionally, 95 percent of recently surveyed alumni reported that Tusculum prepared them well for their current job or graduate studies.

“From the very beginning students at Tusculum are supported by our robust Career Services Office,” said Hughes. “Through the Pioneer Certified program students gain valuable experience related to job hunting, portfolio development, interviewing, networking, internships, meal etiquette, job shadowing, career fairs and professionalism.”

The full rankings can be found at www.WashingtonMonthly.com/college_guide.

For more information on Tusculum’s programs, contact an enrollment representative at 800-729-0256.