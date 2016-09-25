Milligan lands top 20 nationally in Washington Monthly’s ‘Master’s’ category

This honor comes on the heels of Milligan recently being ranked the No. 2 best four-year college in Tennessee by BestColleges.com, who partnered with HigherEducation.com on its 2016 ranking. Milligan was outranked only by Vanderbilt University.

Washington Monthly’s broader annual College Guide and Rankings examines what colleges are doing for their students and the public good — on whether they’re improving social mobility, producing research and promoting public service.

Milligan ranked No. 20 in the Master’s category and was the only Tennessee college in the top 75. Washington Monthly also ranked Milligan No. 43 for “Best Bang for the Buck Southern Colleges.”

“We are honored by these recent rankings which, along with this new ranking classification, better reflect the breadth of Milligan’s robust curricular offerings,” said Milligan President. Dr. Bill Greer. “Our students receive a top-rate education taught from a Christian perspective in a caring community — and at a great value. I’m pleased that our progress as an institution has been recognized by Carnegie and Washington Monthly.”

Milligan ranked high in Washington Monthly’s three categorical distinctions—social mobility, research and service — and ranked No. 4 in the community service sub-category, a pillar of Milligan’s vision to educate men and women to be servant leaders.

“Milligan does more than just talk about servant-leadership—we model servant-leadership,” Greer said. “The college’s commitment to service is evident in community, church and professional organizations throughout the region, where Milligan students, faculty and staff volunteer.”

Recently, Milligan has received several other high rankings, including being recognized among the top 50 most affordable Christian colleges by Christian Universities Online and receiving the 2016-17 Women’s Choice Award for America’s Best Colleges, placing in the top 300 of approximately 1,500 eligible colleges and universities nationwide based on reputation, graduation rates, campus safety and depth of education.

A complete list of the Washington Monthly rankings is available at www.washingtonmonthly.com. To learn more about Milligan, visit www.milligan.edu.