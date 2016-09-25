Milligan announces new faculty and staff members

• 1988 Milligan alum Dr. Ron Blackmore serves part-time as medical director for Milligan’s Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies program. He currently serves as a family physician at Blue Ridge Family Medicine and as chairman of the board of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates in Johnson City. Blackmore received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine and is board certified in family medicine.

• Art Brown transitioned this summer from serving as Milligan’s creative services coordinator to full-time faculty as assistant professor of communications teaching graphic design. Brown has 20 years of experience in corporate and academic settings. He holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in studio art/graphic design from East Tennessee State University.

• Dr. Brian Eisenback, associate professor of biology, has been appointed chair of the Area of Scientific Learning. He earned a doctorate in entomology from Virginia Tech in 2008 and went on to teach in the biology department at Bryan College for six years before joining the Milligan faculty in 2014.

• Andrew Hull, a 2001 alum, serves as the area chair and director of the PA program, as well as assistant professor of physician assistant studies. A certified physician assistant at Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer in Johnson City, he has a wide range of medical experience working locally as a physician assistant in areas including dermatology, family practice and emergency room medicine. Hull holds a M.S.P.A.S. from South University.

• Heather Carlson Justice joins faculty as assistant professor of physician assistant studies. She currently works in the Wellmont Health System as a PA in palliative care, with previous experience in the area of oncology. Justice holds a M.S.P.A.S. from the Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Taylor University.

• Dan Kline serves as assistant professor of mathematics. He will receive his doctorate in mathematics from the University of Missouri–Columbia in May. Kline also holds a master’s in math from Missouri State University and a bachelor’s in math from the College of the Ozarks.

• Maureen Knechtel joins Milligan faculty as assistant professor of physician assistant studies. Knechtel previously worked as a cardiology physician assistant at the Wellmont Cardiovascular Associates Heart Institute and was assistant professor at the Lincoln Memorial University-Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine PA program. She has received both an M.P.A.S. and a Bachelor of Science in health science from Duquesne University.

• Jude Morrissey serves as user services librarian. She previously served as circulation supervisor at Jefferson Parish Library in Metairie, Louisiana. She holds a master’s in library and information science from Louisiana State University and a bachelor’s in religion and philosophy from Berea College.

• Brad Ward joins Milligan’s faculty as assistant professor of business administration. Ward plans to complete a doctorate in business administration at George Fox University next month. Ward previously was a management professor at Kellogg Community College in Michigan. In addition to his academic experience, Ward also possesses significant industrial work experience in the area of quality product planning.

New staff include the following:

• Russell Brackins, previously assistant director of technical services, now serves as director of technical services.

• Kit Dotson, associate director of church relations, will assume the role of director of church relations and Youth in Ministry at the end of September.

• Jeremy Hughes joins the public relations and marketing office as designer and digital marketing specialist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in digital media from East Tennessee State University and has done freelance design work for several organizations, as well as serving as a graduate design assistant for ETSU and the Gatton College of Pharmacy.

• Liesl Huhn serves as the Master of Business Administration program coordinator and as secretary for the Master of Science in Counseling program. She has taught as an adjunct instructor for the past few years in the Areas of Humane Learning and Biblical Learning.

• Jacqui Potter joins Milligan’s admissions office as operations manager. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from Auburn University, where she and her husband, Zac, were involved in the Auburn Christian Fellowship leadership group.

• Debbie Siebenaler serves a secretary for the Area of Nursing.

• Sarah Turbyfield joins Milligan as faculty assistant in the Faculty Office Building.

• Stephen Woodward, assistant director of public relations, will assume the role of associate director of public relations in September.

