Local educator named maestro of early childhood music education

Greear is an early childhood specialist at The Kindermusik Room. Greear teaches Kindermusik classes in Johnson City at The Princeton Arts Center. The award recognizes excellence in early childhood music and movement programs.

“The Kindermusik Maestro has a mission: helping children become better learners and helping parents understand how to help them reach their highest potential,” said Scott Kinsey, CEO at Kindermusik International.

Greear joins the company of the 300 maestros identified as the top educators of the over 5,000 licensed educators in the world who teach Kindermusik’s music and movement curricula.

Greear began providing Kindermusik as an educator in 2008 and started as the studio owner in 2012. Today, Greear and her staff teach the learning program to over 100 families.

In the last year, The Kindermusik Room has experienced growth and increased awareness of the task that parents and educators have of providing quality childhood experiences to all children, ages newborn-7 years old.

“I am very honored to receive this prestigious award. My staff and I work hard to make sure children in our area have an exceptional educational beginning,” said Greear.

The program recognizes licensed Kindermusik educators who master one of two levels in early childhood development: fast-growing programs and outstanding community service.

For more information about the program, contact Greear at 423-737-0402 or kmroom@comcast.net.