Family Weekend to be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at ETSU

This weekend allows families to visit their students, stay connected to ETSU and explore Johnson City.

Highlights of the event include a Welcome Reception, a Family Weekend Tailgate and a brunch with ETSU First Lady Donna Noland.

The Welcome Reception will be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Reece Museum on the ETSU campus. Participants may drop by to pick up a Family Weekend schedule and enjoy dessert, as well as meet ETSU Student Affairs staff who may answer questions and get to know members of students’ families.

The Family Weekend Tailgate will be Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. Participants may hang out with students, faculty, staff and alumni while preparing for the ETSU Football game vs. Chattanooga, which kicks off at noon at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Family Weekend student tickets to the game are free and will be available online beginning Sept. 19. Single-game tickets for family members are available now for $25 each at ETSUBucs.com. For more information on football tickets, call the ticket office at 423-439-ETSU (3878).

The Family Weekend Brunch will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m.-noon in the D.P. Culp Center ballroom (right-hand side). This event will give families an opportunity to enjoy the last few hours of the weekend with their students and meet Donna Noland.

While at ETSU, families may also visit residence halls, exercise with their students at the Wayne G. Basler Center for Physical Activity, pick up new Buccaneer gear at the ETSU Bookstore in the Culp Center, enjoy a performance by the Paramount Chamber Players sponsored by the Department of Music (Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., 107 Mathes Hall; tickets $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for students; call 423-439-4276), and view current exhibits on display at the university’s Reece Museum, Slocumb Galleries, George L. Carter Railroad Museum and ETSU and General Shale Natural History Museum at the Gray Fossil Site.

For Family Weekend registration, plus a complete schedule of these and other activities both on and off campus, visit www.etsu.edu/students/nsfp/family/familyweekend.aspx.

For more information, contact Heather Levesque, director of New Student and Family Programs, at 423-439-4634 or family@etsu.edu.