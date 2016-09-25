ETSU’s Williams chosen for APA leadership institute for women

The mission of LIWP is to “prepare, support and empower women psychologists as leaders to promote positive changes in institutional, organizational and practice settings as well as APA governance, and increase the diversity, number and effectiveness of women psychologists as leaders,” according to APA.

Those selected are mid-career and senior women in psychology.

Williams teaches in ETSU’s Department of Psychology and also serves as chair of the campus Institutional Review Board. Her research interests focus on understanding how stigma and inequality can be linked with mental and physical health.

Recent studies conducted by Williams and her students have focused on sexual and gender minorities and how the stress of being a minority can explain negative health outcomes. Williams believes this work can speak to ways to promote positive outcomes and reduce stigma. At ETSU, she also oversees the Social Issues and Relations Laboratory, which is comprised of faculty and students interested in large-scale social issues.

Williams holds a Ph.D. degree in psychology from Kent State University where she specialized in social and health psychology. She also completed a postdoctoral fellowship in social environment and health at the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan.

