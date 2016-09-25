ETSU opens new Basler Team Challenge and Aerial Adventure Course

Following a brief ceremony, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland and a number of students and faculty took to the state-of-the-art low and high ropes course, which features a full range of ground-level team-building initiatives and a series of high ropes challenges ranging from easy to difficult.

The Aerial Adventure Course is comprised of 21 unique climbing, zipping, walking, jumping, balancing and swinging challenges, with platforms ranging from 15 to 45 feet off the ground. The 44-foot climbing tower, officially named Veterans Tower, features such components as climbing, rappelling, bouldering, zip lines, quick jump and a giant swing.

“The Basler Team Challenge and Aerial Adventure Course is a great opportunity for student development and learning outside the classroom,” said Lynn Nester, ETSU director of Campus Recreation. “In experiencing the low to high elements, students will be challenged in ways they’ve probably never been challenged before. It will help them in facing their fears — they may be afraid of heights or a particular challenge, but if they see they can overcome those fears and obstacles, it can translate to the classroom and help students know they can reach their goals in college.”

The new structure, named in honor of Wayne G. Basler, longtime friend and supporter of ETSU, is located on the west side of campus off of Go Bucs Trail at the corner of Greenwood Drive and J.L. Seehorn Jr. Road. Parking is available in lot 22A across from the Challenge Course pavilion on Go Bucs Trail.

The Basler Team Challenge and Aerial Adventure Course, as well as the Outdoor Adventure team building and challenge course programs offered by ETSU’s Department of Campus Recreation, are available for university students, faculty and staff and student organizations, as well as outside community groups. Programming may include low or high elements — or a mix — based on program duration and goals.

For more information, visit www.etsu.edu/challenge or contact ETSU Campus Recreation at 423-439-7980 or OutdoorAdventure@etsu.edu.