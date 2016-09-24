Five vying for three Johnson City Board of Education spots

And at least two of those will be newcomers.

Current board chairman Tim Belisle is the only incumbent up for re-election; fellow members Lottie Ryans and Sheila Cox won’t be returning to the city school board.

Three spots will be available for Belisle and his fellow candidates Stacie Kilday Torbett, Ronald E. Scott, Dr. Bill Smith and Jonathan Kinnick.

The candidates responded to a short questionnaire from the Johnson City Press dealing with issues of planning, budgeting and relations with Washington County. Their responses follow. A brief biography of each candidate accompanies this story.

Tim Belisle

AGE: 49

ADDRESS: Johnson City

EMPLOYMENT: Sr. V.P.-General Counsel/Compliance Officer at Mountain States Health Alliance

FAMILY: Wife,Tammy, daughters, Victoria (24) and Caroline (18), son, Nate (21)

Stacie Kilday Torbett

AGE: 43

ADDRESS: Jonesborough

EMPLOYMENT: Stay-at-home mom, volunteer, non-profit and corporate board member, former teacher

FAMILY: Husband, Hanes Torbett, daughters Hannah and Allie, sons, Jack and Taylor.

Ronald E. Scott

AGE: 54

ADDRESS: Johnson City

EMPLOYMENT: President and Chief Executive Officer of Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union

FAMILY: Wife, Brenda, daughter, Kristen (32), son, Jason (28)

Dr. Bill Smith

AGE: 66

ADDRESS: Johnson City

EMPLOYMENT: Retired educator, coach, administrator and teaching educator

FAMILY: Wife, Pat Smith, daughter, Meaghan

Jonathan Kinnick

AGE: 50

ADDRESS: Johnson City

EMPLOYMENT: Computer Consultant/Software Developer/Owner at Kinnick Consulting, Owner of Norris Bicycles

FAMILY: Son, Nathan (22), daughter, Natalie (19)

THE JOHNSON CITY BOARD OF EDUCATION TRIES TO ADHERE TO ITS FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN. WHAT WOULD YOUR PRIORITIES BE FOR THIS PLAN?

BELISLE: The Board recently began the process for updating its Five Year plan, and has adopted five goals for the plan. Those goals are: 1) Advance student achievement in all curricular and extra-curricular programs; 2) Pursue and efficiently manage internal and external school funding; 3) Promote physical and mental health and wellness in a safe and secure environment; 4) Improve communication, collaboration and involvement; and 5) Champion innovation and the effective use of technology. At this point my priority for this plan is to engage our staff and community in developing strategies and tactics to flesh out how we go about accomplishing these goals.

TORBETT: The current 5 year plan expires in 2017. The BOE has done a great job with their plan and how it has been implemented. The 5 goals listed in the plan are all equally important. My priorities with the current plan would be to try to incorporate pursuing and managing school funding with integrating and adding technology. It is crucial that our students be adequately prepared for college and the work force from a technology standpoint.

SCOTT: The Board of Education and faculty of the school district have done an outstanding job in recent years. Progress in almost every category has been documented. The current five year plan is a well-balanced approach to fiscal responsibility and academic benchmarks. The priority of the Board of Education must be to insure that the right Superintendent is hired. We need someone who will continue to build on the success of recent years in providing a well-rounded education.

SMITH: My first priority for the Johnson City Schools Five-Year Plan would be "Goal 1: To improve student achievement in all curricular and extracurricular programs." Student achievement, particularly academic achievement, should always be our central focus. To optimize student achievement, we must (1) recruit outstanding teachers, (2) provide effective mentoring programs in order to retain beginning teachers and nurture their growth, and (3) give all faculty the support they need to teach their best.

Recruitment and mentoring are critical. Enrollment in teacher preparation programs declined 35% nationally between 2009 and 2014, so it's essential that Johnson City continue to obtain the best of the available beginning teachers and help them be successful. We must support experienced teachers too. In recent years the challenges teachers face have increased, as have state and federal mandates. Nationwide two-thirds of teachers who leave the profession before retirement cite job dissatisfaction as the reason. Johnson City has a great school system, but it is not immune to these problems. We need to make the support of our teachers our first priority.

KINNICK: Hiring and retaining highly qualified instructional staff, and improvements in the area of technology are two key priorities that impact numerous other important areas. Teachers using technology proficiently is important both for the teachers and the students learning the subject matter being taught. A recent decision to add more technology help/support for teachers is a move in the right direction, and we need even more of this. Even with our excellent teachers, keeping up with the ever-changing tools available to teach students is a constant challenge, and they need all the support they can get to do this efficiently while focusing on the material they are teaching. Students need more technology support also, as teachers are experts in their field, but we need technology experts available for students also to make sure they can always use the tools and methods they are expected to learn with. All of this leads to better communication, better technology skills for teachers and students, and better outcomes in student achievement, which is always a top priority.

HOW WOULD YOU BALANCE FUNDING FOR TEACHER SALARIES WITH CAPITAL PROJECTS DURING TIGHT BUDGETARY TIMES?

BELISLE: Our staff is our most important resource in ensuring excellence in education for our students. I have always made it a priority to ensure that salaries for our staff are in the top 10 within the State of Tennessee. This way we can attract and retain the best talent. All this being said, however, it is important to maintain solid and safe facilities within which these staff can teach our students. It is vital to protect and grow funding for capital improvements. The most effective way to do this is to foster close communication of the schools' needs between the Board of Education and the entities which can provide capital funding for our schools, namely the City Commission and the County Commission.

TORBETT: As a former educator, funding for teacher salaries is a priority to me. Johnson City Schools need to be able to hire and retain the best teachers possible for our students. It is worth looking at the BEP enhancement act to see how the state prioritizes education funding and how much they are willing to invest in teacher salaries. It states that:

“More than $100 million for teacher salaries – the largest investment without a tax increase in the history of the BEP”

https://www.tn.gov/governor/article/2016-legislation-bep-enhancement-act

Capital projects should be mapped out in a strategic capital projects plan, in collaboration with the superintendent in respect to growth and facility needs. Capital expenses will vary from year to year. A capital projects plan should ensure that funding is secured before the project is undertaken.

SCOTT: These are two different categories. Salaries, which make up about 85% of the budget, comes from the operating budget. Capital projects generally come from bonds. Both need to be carefully weighed and included in the Strategic Plan. I would look to the Superintendent to make recommendations and weigh them against resources. Fiscal discipline is essential in allowing for future flexibility and potential downturns. But deferred maintenance on facilities can also be costly in the long run. Budgets need to be balanced.

SMITH: We should never compromise teacher salaries in order to complete capital projects, even during tight budgetary times. Johnson City has outstanding school facilities, in part because it has done an excellent job of maintaining existing school buildings and renovating them as necessary. Most important, our school system has been proactive in anticipating future needs and planning long term to address them. We should continue these practices, and when funding is available in the general budget for teacher salary increases, we should provide them.

KINNICK: Teacher salaries and capital projects come from two different revenue sources, so money cannot be moved from one to the other to do any kind of balancing between these two. Even when budgets are tight, teacher salaries are still extremely important to retain our excellent staff, so sometimes other programs may have to take temporary cutbacks. The Board of Education does not have direct control of revenue for capital projects, as that revenue is decided by the county and city. Long-term planning for capital needs is key in making the best use of any capital funds.

THERE HAS BEEN TALK OF FUNDING COLLABORATION WITH WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOLS. SOME HAVE SUGGESTED THE COUNTY IS TRYING TO WITHHOLD FUNDING TO WHICH CITY SCHOOLS IS RIGHTFULLY ENTITLED. HOW WOULD YOU HANDLE THIS SITUATION?

BELISLE: County leadership has made it clear that the County intends to exploit a loophole in State law to avoid sharing portions of the recent tax increase with the City, which will disproportionately hurt City schools. This is despite the fact that over 60% of that tax increase is coming from taxes collected from individuals and businesses within the City. The County plan will divert those taxes instead to County schools. If this plan proceeds, it has potentially dire consequences for City schools, essentially drying up the availability of capital to maintain and grow City school facilities in the future. We have to utilize every means possible to address this, including working with our City Commission and members of the County Commission (especially those representing City residents) to convince them that this plan unfairly harms City schools.

TORBETT: I understand the concern regarding the ambiguity of the recent county tax increase. City residents are concerned that they will see no benefit from the tax revenue if it is only used to build new county schools. I believe through open dialogue and working closely with city and county commissioners we should be able to achieve some sort of agreement as to how this increased tax revenue is shared. I would also trust the legal counsel for JC Schools to oversee the funding distribution to ensure that city students receive the money to which they are entitled.

SCOTT: By listening and seeking the details. We are fortunate to have good people in local government. Creative solutions may be possible with cooperation and patience. Many city residents feel the county property tax structure is unfair. Others in the county feel the sales tax structure is unfair. Both are the law of the land and unlikely to change anytime soon. There may be creative ways to work around them and seek parity overall.

The Johnson City School Board is to be commended for their open relationship with the City Commissioners. This type of consistent and constructive dialogue is how the students are best served.

SMITH: Two facts became very clear at the September 6 Johnson City School Board meeting in which Washington County Mayor Dan Eldridge presented his position on funding collaboration between the county and the city. One, he and other county officials believe that they are justified in retaining for the county all revenue that was generated by the recent property tax increase. Two, it appears that state law regarding the distribution of revenues between counties and municipalities allows the county to do just that.

It may be a difficult hurdle to clear, but we need for our state legislators to revisit this law so that Washington County and Johnson City citizens and officials believe that they're getting back a fair portion of the taxes they pay. We can start by raising public awareness of this dilemma and its potential consequences for residents of the city. The September 6 Board Meeting was a good beginning, but we must continue to highlight for our citizens the importance of resolving this issue.

KINNICK: The public needs some quick education on exactly what the county is planning to do. Basically, some of the new county property tax money, paid by both county and city residents, will only be spent on county schools. Again, millions of dollars of property taxes paid by Johnson City residents will be used solely on Washington County schools. That money is normally shared by the county with the city. Even if what they are planning to do is legal, that does not make it right. Collaboration? There are plenty of words for this plan, but collaboration is not one of them. Hopefully some friendly discussions with county commissioners will rectify this major issue, but the Board and the City will need to explore whether legal action has a realistic chance of rectifying the issue if this is not successful. Public outcry over this issue is definitely justified and needed.

