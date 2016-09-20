West Side Carnival set for Oct. 1

The carnival will feather inflatable rides, a DJ, dunk booth, game booths, face painting, concessions, glitter tattoos and a silent auction.

Items in the silent auction will include a Jason Witten signed official jersey, Jason Witten signed football, jewelry, American Girl doll, theme park admissions and tickets, photography packages, spa treatments, lodging for a Doe River Gorge stay, themed gift baskets and more

The event is an annual fundraiser for the West Side School PTO. Funds raised will go toward technology needs and an all-inclusive playground.