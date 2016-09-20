Haslam: TN 'historically' hasn't spent enough on education

The Commercial Appeal reports Haslam spoke to Memphis educators and business leaders Monday night about the need for careful allocation of resources.

He says Tennessee is one of the top 10 states now in increased funding toward education.

Several school districts in Tennessee, including Shelby County Schools, are suing the state for what local officials have called a dramatic underfunding of kindergarten-through-12th-grade education. Haslam’s budget this year included over $200 million of extra funding.

Haslam also outlined the problems that come with so few Tennessee students being ready for college and also criticized presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for not talking more about education.