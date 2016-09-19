ETSU authorities determine sexual assault reported last week unfounded

On Sept. 15, the college sent a safety alert to students, employees and others in the community, notifying them that a female student reported to Public Safety that on the previous day she was sexually assaulted by a male student acquaintance in an academic building.

An alert issued Monday said an investigation revealed the complaint to be unfounded, and the student stated the sexual assault did not occur.

ETSU spokesman Joe Smith said all aspects of the matter are still under review by the Office of Student Affairs.