ETSU authorities determine sexual assault reported last week unfounded

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 4:06 PM

A student who reported a sexual assault last week in an academic building on East Tennessee State University’s Johnson City campus has retracted the original complaint, and told campus authorities this week no such assault occurred.

On Sept. 15, the college sent a safety alert to students, employees and others in the community, notifying them that a female student reported to Public Safety that on the previous day she was sexually assaulted by a male student acquaintance in an academic building.

An alert issued Monday said an investigation revealed the complaint to be unfounded, and the student stated the sexual assault did not occur.

ETSU spokesman Joe Smith said all aspects of the matter are still under review by the Office of Student Affairs.

