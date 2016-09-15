Carter School Board approves insurance changes

Director of Schools Kevin Ward and his staff had previously advised the board that a recent change by the state had eliminated a plan used by many school districts to help lower costs.

With those “gap” insurance plans no longer allowed by the state, it meant education systems across the state were faced with higher premiums on the state insurance plan.

Mike Ankrum of Five Points Insurance addressed the board on the various options available and the costs and benefits, as well as the dangers of unexpected expenses, with each of the options available.

While employees will have several options on insurance plans offered, Ankrum said the best for the majority of employees is the partnership plan with a $45 per month premium paid by single employees. That option would be $909.76 per month under the family plan.

Ankrum said the state plan was still a good deal. He said private insurance was also investigated, and it was found that school employees would have to pay more for that.

Following Ankrum’s discussion, Board Member Craig Davis asked Ward for his recommendation.

Because the change in the state insurance plan rules was made after the school system’s budget had been presented to the Carter County Commission, Ward said the board will have to find an additional $165,726 for the period from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2017.

He said the board will have to make up $497,178 for the 2017-18 fiscal year, but there is time to crunch numbers and find the money before the County Commission approves that budget in July.

Ward said the board did not have the luxury of time to find additional funding for the Jan. 1 to June 30 period because the open enrollment period for the employees is next month.

He recommended the board should choose the partnership plan with the $45 per month single-employee cost. He said the $165,726 additional cost should be made up from the fund balance.

The board unanimously approved Ward’s recommendation.

In other matters, the board voted unanimously to authorize Ward to purchase six slightly used portable classrooms at $12,000 each, for a total of $72,000. If the classrooms are acquired, they will replace six portable classrooms in the Carter County System that date from the 1970s.

The board also discussed auctioning off a 7-acre tract of land adjacent to the Watauga Industrial Park. Two auctioneers recommended the property should be subdivided to make it more attractive to such uses as convenience stores or self-store rental units.

The board deferred a decision on auctioning the property until they consult with their architect, Tony Street.

The board heard from Elementary Supervisor Mike Miller that the administration’s new reading initiative for kindergarten and first grade is going well and is ahead of schedule.

Miller said the program may be extended to second graders after Christmas. At the high school level, Ward said the school system’s ACT score average has improved from 17.6 in 2013 to 18.8 in 2016 and could increase by another half- point this year. The goal is to reach an average score of 20 for the entire system.